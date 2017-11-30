Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 5-0 by a Mesut Ozil-inspired Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

The Terriers defended superbly in the first half and trailed by one at the break, but after the restart Ozil created two goals and netted one to guide the Gunners to a resounding win.

Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez also got on the scoresheet, with substitute Olivier Giroud bagging a brace for the hosts.

Here is how the national media reported Town's heavy defeat.

Matt Barlow - Daily Mail

"Huddersfield, despite offering so much to admire, are sinking towards danger, without a goal away from home in the league since the opening day of the season, at Crystal Palace.

"They impressed in defeat against leaders Manchester City on Sunday but David Wagner decided to make six changes, claiming 'fresh legs' would be needed against Arsenal.

"Wagner's plan was not helped by the early goal by Lacazette, his seventh of his first Premier League campaign, and he was denied a second by Martin Cranie's clearance from the goal line.

"Huddersfield, who were seeking victory at Arsenal for the first time since 1954, regrouped and made it to the sanctuary of half-time and enjoyed their best period straight after the interval.

"Petr Cech saved with his right foot to keep out a low drive by Colin Quaner which was destined for the bottom corner.

"Then Cech almost pushed the ball into his own goal as he tried to tidy up after a shot by Steve Mounie was sent spinning high into the air by a deflection from Nacho Monreal.

"Arsenal escaped and Giroud missed a sitter before finally releasing the pressure and condemning Huddersfield to another heavy defeat on the road.

"They have not scored an away goal in the Premier League since the opening day of the season and are becoming leakier at the back, conceding four at Bournemouth and three at Liverpool before this hammering at Arsenal."

Ian Baker - Daily Express

"Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal an early lead before Ozil killed off Huddersfield setting up Olivier Giroud and Sanchez before scoring himself. Giroud then added a fifth.

"Arsene Wenger had opted to play a strong side with Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez all starting.

"But opposite number David Wagner opted to make six changes to his Huddersfield side for the Terriers’ first match with the Gunners since January 1972. It was a decision that will take some defending, suggesting that the visitors were prioritising other fixtures."

Jack Pitt-Brooke - Independent

"There were just over 20 minutes left here, with Arsenal hanging on to a 1-0 lead against Huddersfield Town. It was the time in the game when home fans start to get nervous, especially with the visitors slicing through on the break and Petr Cech palming one ball onto his own crossbar.

"But then Mesut Ozil decided enough was enough and four minutes later Arsenal were 4-0 up. He had been very good all night, drifting into space, timing everything just right, even the decoy stepovers, and had been let down only by bad luck and errant team-mates. But this intervention was on another level: assist, assist, goal, all of it one-touch, instinctive, precise football.

"It was the type of burst of sustained brilliance that only the very best players can produce, snatching the game away from the opposition before they realised what had happened. Huddersfield had been well in the game at 1-0 but there was just nothing they could do to stop what Ozil did to them. You can’t foul a player you can’t catch."

Jacob Steinberg - Guardian

"Some of Arsenal’s early invention was a joy to behold, all dainty one-touch passing and sharp movement off the ball to leave the home fans cooing at their side’s silkiness and Huddersfield wheezing. The visitors made six changes and lined up in a 5-4-1 system after almost holding City at the weekend, but they allowed Arsenal too much space and ended the night five points above the bottom three.

"I think we are still in a position that is absolutely acceptable for us,” the Huddersfield manager, David Wagner, said. “There is nothing that worries me about losing to Arsenal away and to Manchester City.” Wagner could argue that Huddersfield were swept away by a unique talent. Illness kept Özil out of Arsenal’s win over Burnley, but he looked full of vim as he set about quelling Huddersfield’s attempts at insurrection."

Adrian Kajumba - Daily Mirror

"At times, though, it was so easy for Arsenal that sloppiness crept in and they gave Huddersfield little glimmers of hope.

"Mathias Jorgensen headed Chris Lowe’s free-kick over, David Wagner was furious when Steve Mounie was denied a penalty after he was bumped by Shkodran Mustafi then Laurent Koscielny had to produce a last-ditch sliding block to prevent Colin Quaner equalising.

"Huddersfield raced out of the blocks after the break but Quaner was denied by Cech and Mounie by a Monreal block before Cech luckily slapped the loose ball onto the bar and over.

"It was getting nervous around the Emirates.

"But then three goals in four minutes swept all the anxiety away."