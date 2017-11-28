The video will start in 8 Cancel

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger does not believes Huddersfield Town deserved to lose their last Premier League match against Manchester City.

The Terriers were beaten by a late Raheem Sterling strike last time out, but the 22-season boss believes Town were worthy of at least a point at the John Smith's Stadium.

In his pre-match press conference, Wenger said: “It’s a massive game for us. I watched Huddersfield against City, they didn’t deserve to lose."

And the Gunners' boss is doubly aware of the threat Town will pose to the north London side, claiming the Terriers have "come from hell" to play in the Premier League.

Wenger, 68, will not underestimate David Wagner's side due to Town's performance against the league leaders and their "fighting spirit" - borne out of the gruelling Championship regime.

“These teams come from hell," said Wenger. "They play 46 games to come out of the Championship.

“So they have a fighting spirit that makes them dangerous to every team in the league, no matter what kind of names you have on the team sheet.”

Arsenal have a big week in the Premier League, with the Gunners taking on Manchester United in the top flight on Saturday evening.

But Wenger is adamant his side is focused on the task at hand, not Jose Mourinho's men who visit the Emirates this weekend.

When asked whether he would have an eye on Saturday’s match, Wenger replied: “Zero eye.

“The most important game is tomorrow night [against Huddersfield], no matter was happens after.

"We have a good chance to take three points at home, that’s all that matters.”