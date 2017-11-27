Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil may not be fit for the visit of Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.

The German ace was absent for the London side's clash against Burnley at the weekend due to illness and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger revealed that he is unlikely to be fit for the Terriers test.

In his post-Clarets press conference, Wenger said: "I don’t know, I haven’t even seen him.

"The doctor came to see me and said he had to travel back home.

"He was in the hotel with us. He travelled up with us, then travelled back. We brought Maitland-Niles up, who arrived at 1pm because we had only 17 players.

"How bad is he? Will he be available for Wednesday? Certainly he will be short [of fitness] for Wednesday. We will have to see what it is exactly."

The Gunners will be missing Santi Cazorla due to injury, while Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck are both on the brink of returning to the first team squad after injury layoffs.

Town on the other hand will be missing Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Michael Hefele and Phil Billing, while Kasey Palmer could make the matchday squad for the first time since late August.

Rajiv Van La Parra is also suspended for the clash, having received a red card after the final whistle against Manchester City.