Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chuba Akpom has his sights on a third outing against Huddersfield Town after joining Brighton and Hove Albion on loan from Arsenal.

David Wagner’s fifth-placed side tackle the leaders in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday.

The 21-year-old striker had a season-long stint at Hull City last term - and scored the first of his seven goals for the Tigers in the 2-0 opening-day win over Town on Humberside.

And in 2014/15, during a loan to Nottingham Forest, he suffered a 1-0 defeat by Town at the City Ground.

The England Under 21 international has been hampered by a back injury and had just one senior outing this season.

That was his first Arsenal start (after nine substitute appearances) in the 4-0 win at Forest in round three of the League Cup.

Akpom, who has also had loan spells at Brentford and Coventry City, will be considered for the clash with Town.

He says joining Brighton’s promotion push will be a great experience.

“The team is flying high sitting top of the league and you can see that they’ve got the winning mentality and are playing the right football,” he said.

“I just want to be a positive addition and help boost the team to promotion.”

Albion boss Chris Hughton tends to go 4-2-2.

And Akpom added: “It’s always good to play with another striker, you can bounce off each other and there’s more support than usual.

“They’re all experienced players and they know how to play in this league.

“It’s going to be good to learn from them, and we’ve all got something different to offer.

“The main thing for me now is impress the boss here and show my teammates and the fans what I can do.”

Brighton have also made Glenn Murray’s loan switch from AFC Bournemouth permanent for an undisclosed fee - the 33-year-old has netted 15 times this term.

Brighton will be knocked off the top if Newcastle United beat QPR at St James' Park on Wednesday.