Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s inability to score away from home is starting to worry fans.

And, in the wake of the 5-0 defeat at Arsenal , some are hoping head coach David Wagner will import a goal-getting striker to add to the squad during the January transfer window.

Since the excellent 3-0 win at Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season, Town haven’t notched in seven league and EFL Cup away games – picking up just a solitary point for the 0-0 draw at Burnley.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Supporter Danny, from Outlane, is urging supporters to stay strong at a tough time.

“Just as we looked to be getting a foothold in the game we fell apart,” he said of the match at the Emirates Stadium.

“Very frustrating to watch. The effort was good, but quality not good enough .

“It’s a tough league, but we all knew that.

“Belly-aching won’t win games, but hard work and desire will. Up the Terriers!”

Bryan, from Slaithwaite, believes Town need reinforcements during January.

“Lucky to go in at the break only 1-0 down,” he said.

“Much better second half for 20 minutes, didn’t take our chances - then completely fell apart. Gave the ball away far too much.

“We desperately need a goalscorer before it’s too late.

“ Schindler MOTM again for me . Fans once again superb. Please, please act in January DH and DW.”

Tony, from Salendine Nook, agrees.

“Once again Town not capitalising on scoring goals,” he said.

“This problem needs addressing in January, otherwise relegation beckons.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The lack of goals is also on the mind of Peter, from Penistone.

“Typical Town away performance,” he believed.

“Worked very hard but Arsenal had goalscorers throughout the team - we don’t.”

Rob at LRB was blunt in his assessment of the defeat to Arsene Wenger’s Gunners.

“Dress it up with tinsel and pretty bows, if only this and only that....the record shows 5-0, and that is a thumping!”

Andy, in Harrow, feels Town also need some back-up in January , but wholeheartedly believes in Wagner to deliver again.

“The second Arsenal goal was so offside, but that sparked the confidence in Arsenal,” he said.

“We did really well to stop the threat of Sanchez and Ozil until that point.

“Quite a few of the players that came in really didn’t play well enough. January sales can’t come soon enough. In Wagner we trust. UTT.”