The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town continue their difficult run of games with a trip to North London to face Arsenal today.

The fixture may prove to be a tough test for Town as they try to put an end to the Gunners' unbeaten home record this season.

If you are planning on travelling down to the Emirates, take a look at our handy away day guide.

What's the stadium address?

Emirates Stadium, Holloway, London, N5 1BU.

How many fans are going?

Huddersfield Town were handed the maximum allocation of 3,004 for Wednesday's game.

Where should away fans drink?

Away fans visiting The Emirates traditionally head to Drayton Park before and after games where there are pubs that welcome visiting supporters - with the Drayton Park Arms known as the unofficial away supporters bar.

Drayton Park is opposite The Emirates so you won't have to walk too far to and from the stadium.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

What's the nearest train station?

Arsenal (Picadilly Line) is the nearest tube station which is a three minute walk from the ground.

Finsbury Park (Victoria, Picadilly Lines and Great Northern rail) and Highbury & Islington (Victoria Line, North London Line and Great Northern rail) are a bit further from the ground but are likely to be less busy on matchdays.

King's Cross is the main connecting railway station and from here you can travel to the stadium via the Picadilly Line or the Victoria Line.

Holloway Road station is exit-only before and after matches and Drayton Park station is also closed on matchdays.

What's the parking like for away fans?

Supporters are strongly advised not to drive to The Emirates as it is situated in a mainly residential area and only car owners with resident's permits are allowed to park on the street in the designated areas on matchdays.

How much does a pie, pint and a programme cost?

You will need to fork out £3.90 for a pie at The Emirates, while a pint will set you back £4.60.

The match programme costs £3.50.

What happened last time?

Town haven't faced Arsenal since an FA Cup fixture in January 2011, when The Terriers were in League One - they lost 2-1.

The defeat was their first meeting in 18 years and the last league contest between the two was another 21 years before that - a game that Arsenal won 1-0.