Huddersfield Town take on Arsenal on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium in the first league meeting between the sides since 1972.

The Terriers are looking for a first win since the international break, having lost to AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City over the last fortnight.

The Gunners on the other hand are looking for a third Premier League victory in a row having beaten Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur in their last two outings.

Arsenal will be without Santi Cazorla for the clash in north London, while Mesut Ozil is also a doubt for the Premier League fixture.

Town will be without injured trio Michael Hefele, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Philip Billing and the suspended Rajiv Van La Parra, although Kasey Palmer could rejoin the matchday squad for the first time since August.

