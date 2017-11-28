Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner faced the media today ahead of the Terriers trip to Arsenal tomorrow.

Town take on the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, just three days after their hard-fought 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Here is everything Wagner had to say in his pre-match press conference...

Wagner on... Manchester City match

“Not only the performance in the last game.

“The belief which we have before every game to be honest is what this group has done so far in the Premier Legaue and in the season before as well.

“Everyone is aware of Arsenal's home record as well as our away record so it looks like the chances we have are not the highest, but tomorrow evening – when the game starts – this doesn't count.

“We have, as always, the obligation to invest everything, try anything and do everything that we can do and then we will see what we can get out of this game – even if we know that it's Arsenal away.

“They are a top team in the Premier League with a very, very good manager in Arsene Wenger.

“He is a legend – a managerial legend.

“He has given this sport so much in the past and it's exciting to meet him and his team tomorrow.”

Wagner on... freshness of the squad

“On one side I have no concerns about our fitness that we will be able to deliver these three games in this week.

“On the other side it makes sense to bring fresh legs into our group.

“We will see what we will do tomorrow.

“We have several options and we'll decide after training tomorrow morning what will be the best case for us in terms of the starting XI in the evening.”

Wagner on... comparing City and Arsenal matches

“I don't know if it makes sense to compares these two challenges.

“Both challenges are great experiences for us, at the end challenges are only enjoyable if you get something in your hands.

“We had good challenges last Sunday, we got our experience but we didn't get something in our hand – this is why it was not the best feeling after the game.

“Even if we performed defensively very well, on the other side I think we can take a lot of positives out of this game for the next game because it's another footballing team.

“And then we will see.

“I think it makes total sense that we confirm or even have to on the next level – especially defensively – if we like to be successful tomorrow and this is our aim.”

Wagner on... Town's away form

“Apart from the Bournemouth game I think we got what we deserved from our away performances so far.

“We had a very good performance against Palace where we got three points, a performance which was okay against Burnley where we got one point, we underperformed against Swansea and West Ham where we lost, we played okay against Liverpool, but Liverpool was stronger than us and now we have the next one.

“So far – apart from the Bournemouth game – we got out of the performances away what we deserved and now we have two further chances – the first one tomorrow – where we like to improve our away record for sure.

“Everyone knows that this is important to collect points away from home as well if you can and for this at first we have to be focused on our performance that we after the game can say 'yes, we were able to get something out of this game'.

“For this we have to perform and this is why our focus is totally on our performance and on ourselves.”

Wagner on... difficulty scoring goals away from home

“It's of course because of the quality of the opponents, but on the other side I think we were in some situations where we created moments a little bit unlucky, sometimes maybe a little bit not relaxed enough to score but this is nothing that really bothers me.

“Stats are nice, but stats will not count when you play football.

“This is why – even if you have positive stats – they are irrelevant for me, because in a game the stats don't count.

“There you have to be focused on every single situation and for this we have to be sure we are on our maximum tomorrow – especially in terms of concentration and focus.

“I have no concerns about fitness, but we have to be as tight together as a group as we were last Sunday and the game which we played against the top teams in the Premier League.”

Wagner on... Arsene Wenger's tenure at Arsenal

“I will meet him for the first time tomorrow.

“As I said, he is a managerial legend – a living legend.

“It's exciting to meet him and his team tomorrow – he's done a lot of things for football in this country and now we play as Huddersfield Town against Arsenal.

“This alone is exciting enough, but it is in the Emirates and a night game under the floodlights.

“We are very excited about this challenge that is in front of us and we will try everything to perform and hopefully we will get some points as well.”

Wagner on... Holloway criticising fans for leaving early

“I don't like to comment on anything Ian Holloway has said.”

Wagner on... Arsenal's strengths

“Like everybody knows, it's a high-quality, footballing, ball-possession team.

“I think you have to be on your best defensively to keep them as far away from your goal as possible.

“You have to make sure that they have not a lot of clear-cut chances because usually they are clinical.

“On the other side, you have to be focused on yourself that you try to create something, because if you are able to create something this is another chance to keep them away from your goal.

“Arsenal and Arsene's teams – I think everyone is aware of the top quality which they have and that they are so good in ball possession and creating opportunities in the offence – that is for sure one of their biggest strengths.”

Wagner on... Rajiv Van La Parra

“I haed a serious conversation with him yesterday before training.

“At the end it was so obvious that it was an easy conversation to be honest.

“He totally understood, he apologised as well in front of the players for what he has done.

“Now I can leave this behind us.

“This is nothing I like to make bigger than it is – it was not okay, it happened, accept the fine and carry on.”

Wagner on.... Kasey Palmer returning to the squad

“He is a possibility – not for tomorrow, but for the near future.

“We will have options for this position – I think Collin Quaner has done it very well when he came in.

“Kachunga should be fresh for tomorrow after he didn't start on Sunday so we have several options for this position.

“I am not worried about the situation that Rajiv is unavailable – even if he is in good form at the minute.

“Of course he is a miss, especially because we have now a very busy week where we need everyone and everyone's fresh legs, but I am not the man worried about something that I am not able to change.

“”This is only something I have to accept and what we have to find solutions for.”

Wagner on... team news

“Like last week I had 20 players in training.

“I only at the minute have the long term injuries of [Jon Gorenc] Stankovic, [Michael] Hefele and [Phil} Billing – all the others are full in training.

“Some players got 45 minutes today in the morning because I like to have them in the afternoon training sessions as well and then we'll make the decision who is travelling tomorrow with us tomorrow to Arsenal and then we will see how we perform tomorrow and what we have to do for the last game this week.”

Wagner on.... Arsene Wenger

“Even we in Germany are aware about Arsene Wenger's record and what he has done in

England – especially for Arsenal.

“Arsenal have had a few German players in the past who worked with him and all of them praised him.

“And everything that I've seen so far since I am here is only top class.

“This shouldn't be a surprise for anyone after what he has done in the past – he is for sure consistently one of the best top-class managers in the world.

“And tomorrow Huddersfield are playing against Arsenal – Arsene Wenger's team.”

Wagner on similarities between himself and Arsene Wenger...

“One sentence where Arsene Wenger and David Wagner is in the same sentence – this is not possible.

“I cannot answer this question.”

Wagner on... anyone catching Wenger's 803 Premier League games in charge of Arsenal

“It will not be me, for sure.

“These numbers just show what a great managerial career he's had so far.”

Wagner on... focusing on Town ahead of Arsenal test

“The first thing is – that we were like against City – to be focused on ourself and make sure that we make our homework that we find out how we really can cause them some problems.

“I think the players have done that on Sunday at a very high level.

“This is exactly what we want to make sure tomorrow – that we are focused on ourself, that we make it as uncomfortable as possible for them and – if we come to our best – and if we are able to cause them some problems, maybe then, the longer the game goes by, we will have an opportunity for us to get something out of this game.”

Wagner on... “fighting like hell”

“Wenger never managed in the Championship – only this shows what a good manager he is!

“Even if he never managed in the Championship, he is aware about what you have to deliver to be successful in the Championship.

“If my players and my team is able to deliver one thing, they will fight like hell and usually they do it every single day and every single game, so I have no doubt that this will be the case tomorrow as well.”

Wagner on... Town not winning at Arsenal since 1954

DW: “1954? This was when Germany won the World Cup for the first time.”

Reporter: “It's a sign.”

DW: “Then I'll take it!”

Wagner on... walking out at the Emirates

“I am not driven by proud moments.

“This group of players have broken so many records over the last three years that records – they are nice for the stats freak, but I am not a stats freak.

“I hear about it, sometimes I smile about these records, but this is nothing that is really in my head.

“In my head is: Arsenal, London, Emirates Stadium, Wednesday night, away.

“We have every right to be there and it's our obligation to give everything and try our best in our style and then we will see what we can get out of this game.”

Wagner on... moving on from City defeat

“Even if we were successful in the past, we are first and foremost focused on our performance and the performance was right – the result wasn't.

“We know that this could happen against a team like Man City.

“And then – because of the very busy schedule – it is very important you leave everything behind you very quickly.

“This is exactly what we have done.

“On Monday morning we had two sentences about City and all the other sentences were in the direction of Arsenal on Wednesday.”

Wagner on... proving Town can compete with the best

“At least it's our aim to show that we are competitive in this division and against the top teams in this division as well.

“The players have shown they can deliver it - it's all about delivering it consistently.

“This is exactly what we like to show – that we are able to deliver a performance like on Sunday all three days this week.

“I think it's very important to leave in the past what is in the past even if we can take some good things out of the last game and be focused on the next challenge – this is Arsenal.

“If there is one advantage that we have after we played so many games in the Championship last season and after we had so many midweek games, that this group of players is able to leave in the past what is in the past and to be focused on the next one.

“The problem is the quality which we meet tomorrow is much higher than that of the Championship.”

Wagner on... switching focus from game to game

“Now the players are used to it.

“Usually we spend less time in the week – like this week – to analyse the previous game.

“We are very quickly focused on the game which is in front of us.

“This is how we handle it: 'don't hang too long on what is in the past, be focused on the next game which is in front of you'.”

Wagner on... speaking to Guardiola and Wenger after the matches

“I have spoken with Pep in my manager's office after the game, so we have spoken for a longer time about the experience we had and our game.

“If Arsene invites me tomorrow, then for sure I will step into his manager's office and say hello.

“They are usually very relaxed conversations which you have in the manager's offices.”

Wagner on... being due some luck

“If it will be the case that we have a little bit of luck tomorrow in the right situations in our favour, it will help us to be successful and I don't think we can say we were very lucky in the last two games.

“Not in terms of referee's decisions, not in terms of single situations, but you have to work at first to get luck and this is what we'll be focused on.”

Wagner on... keeping out Arsenal

“First and foremost, the idea has to be that you are focused on what you have to do and which areas you like to close so they are not able to enjoy their game.

“This will be the case and we will have to be on our best tomorrow against Arsenal.”

Wagner on... Zanka's Twitter Q&As

“I did not know about this, but if you asked me which of my players is doing this, Zanka would have been in the top three.

“He is a very, very good character, a very smart character, an open-minded guy.

“Sometimes I don't think he is a footballer because he is anything but a footballer.

“If he was working at the university, not as a student but as a professor, this wouldn't be a surprise for me as well.

“He is interested in much more than just football – he is a good guy.”

Wagner on... Wenger receiving unfair criticism

“I'm unsure if I have the right to judge whether the criticism he received in the past was fair or unfair because I wasn't long enough in this country to know when and how much criticism he got, but after the experience I have had now here in England, I think if you manage 21 years at Arsenal – a top team on the top level – criticism is part of your job.

“Then it's all about how you manage it and how you handle it and I think he has ahndled it very calm and this shows one of his qualities as well.

“It's all about how you handle criticism as a manager and I think he has shown he has always handled it at the top level.”