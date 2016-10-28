Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley are ninth in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division after a 2-0 home win over Ollerton Town.

Now the Huddersfield side will seek a follow-up victory at Shirebrook Town on Saturday.

Ollerton were outwitted by goals from Sam Jerome and Ashley Flynn at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

Darren Hepworth’s side knew they needed a win to keep pace with their promotion rivals.

They conceded a fourth penalty in as many games after half an hour.

But Graham McLachlan made a good save to thwart Joshua Bowkett.

Emley went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Jerome headed in from a corner.

Flynn doubled the lead just after the hour mark with a curling effort into the bottom right-hand corner.

It was his 18th goal of the season in all competitions.

He could have added to his tally later on, but impressive Ollerton keeper Phil McGann kept him out.