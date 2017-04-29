What was said in the huddle after Wolves

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner refused to reveal what was said in the team huddle after the Terriers secured a play-off place by beating Wolves at Molineux on Tuesday.

An Izzy Brown strike from outside the area was enough to hand Town the three points they craved and cement s pot in the top six come May 7.

And Wagner's delight led him to hold a squad huddle in the centre circle at Molineux, with the boss giving a rousing speech to his men.

When asked about what was said, Wagner responded: "I said this in the huddle to my players and this should stay between the players and me.

"This was something we usually do in the dressing room after some games, but I thought it was the right moment do to it in the middle of the grass where we took the final step to achieve something extraordinary for this football club.

"This was the reason I did it there and not in the dressing room."

He added: "I didn't have this in my head before the game - it only happened when I saw the players after the final whistle and saw how happy they were after this game - and the whole backroom staff as well.

"What every employee of this football club has done this season - and I know every single person worked so unbelievably hard - from the ticketing to the commercial and the canteen, our dressing room and backroom staff - I know how hard everybody worked, especially since we arrived and changed the whole usual British training schedule into another one.

"I am so happy for them that they really got a reward for what they invested.

"This makes me really, really happy."