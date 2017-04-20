Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson has revealed that assessors have been in touch to claim the penalty awarded to Huddersfield Town against the Lilywhites on Good Friday should not have been given.

Referee Lee Probert pointed to the spot after an off-the-ball incident between Jordan Hugill and Elias Kachunga left the German forward collapsed in the Preston area in the dying minutes of the match.

Aaron Mooy's spot kick was saved by keeper Chris Maxwell, but Collin Quaner was on hand to convert the rebound and notch his first goal in English league football - as well as hand Town all three points.

After the match, Grayson said: "I have spoken to the players and the referee [about the penalty decision] and seen it on DVD and it's clear that Jordan didn't push him. It was a very poor refereeing decision.

"I don't go to see a referee very often but I do when I feel I have a genuine complaint. It's a more than disappointing decision.

"The referee says he has pushed him and stamped on him but he must have decent vision to see that."

And now the ex-Town boss' opinion seems to have been verified by 'assessors', who also claim the penalty should not have been given.

The manager told the club's official website: “I don’t think we’ve had too much luck right the way through the season and that comes with decisions as well.

"We go back to Friday, the assessors have been in touch to say that the penalty should never have been given, so that’s bad luck, but ultimately the long-term injuries to certain players is obviously hard to take.



“It is part and parcel of football, but it’s just been one of those seasons where not a lot has gone right for us in that aspect, but we’ve still had a good season and we’ve got to make sure as a group we stay together.

"We are determined and we’ve got to make sure we go to Newcastle in a week’s time and put in a proper performance that represents what we’re all about.”