Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce felt his side deserved more than a defeat to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Midlands side arrived in West Yorkshire on the back of three straight league wins but were undone by a Tommy Smith strike mid-way through the second-half.

In a gritty and battling encounter, the visitors arguably had the better of the chances - Conor Hourihane missing an easy chance from close range and Henri Lansbury hitting the crossbar.

Steve Bruce said: "I can't fault the endeavour and effort of the players and because of that we should have won the game.

"We looked a very decent team and deserved more for that display. Our Achilles heel was that we didn't take our chances.

"We had some big opportunities and we thought we had calmed the storm and were looking comfortable. Unfortunately, we lost our concentration and conceded the goal.

"We are disappointed because we played well against a very good Huddersfield team."

After witnessing his side's wasteful in front of goal it was a training ground set-piece corner routine which undone his visiting side.

Aaron Mooy pulled the ball back into space for the unmarked Smith to force his way into the box and fire home across keeper Sam Johnstone and into the far corner.

"It was a training ground routine and we knew all about it,” Bruce said. “We should have defended it better - they had one chance and they scored from it."

Aston Villa also had a late penalty claim waved away when Jonathan Kodjia went down in the box, but instead was booked for diving.

"It could have been a penalty but I haven't seen it again, though he will tell me it probably was,” Bruce added.