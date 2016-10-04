Aston Villa - here's five potential managerial candidates other than our very own David Wagner

In the wake of Roberto Di Matteo's sacking as Aston Villa boss on Monday, speculation has been rife at who could replace the Italian at Villa Park.

And Huddersfield Town's very own David Wagner has been a name continually linked to the vacancy, gaining admiring glances for guiding Town to top of the SkyBet Championship, winning eight of their 11 matches so far this season.

Aston Villa's owner Tony Jiantong Xia has already praised the German for the 'Wagner Revolution' that has occurred at the John Smith's Stadium over the last 11 months.

In contrast, Roberto Di Matteo endured a torrid time in the Midlands, spending a mere 12 matches in charge leaving the side languishing in 19 place with just one win from 11 games.

But like everyone else in West Yorkshire, the Examiner do not want to see David Wagner leave what he has previously called a 'long-term' project at Huddersfield Town.

So, Dr Tony Xia and Aston Villa fans – here's the alternatives to our very own David Wagner....

Steve Bruce

Former Hull City manager Steve Bruce is one of the favourites to take over at Villa Park.

The former Huddersfield Town boss is currently unemployed, having left Hull City in the summer and, despite being interviewed for the England manager’s job before Sam Allardyce’s appointment, is not reportedly a candidate this time around.

Although Bruce managed local rivals Birmingham City between 2001-2007, the 55-year-old has Championship promotion pedigree and still lives in the Midlands.

Dean Smith

Brentford FC manager Dean Smith is a boyhood Aston Villa fan - but does that mean he is set to take over the club?

A boyhood Aston Villa fan - the 45-year-old used to sweep the Holte End steps as a child with his dad - and could arguably help ease the fragmented relationship between the club and the fans which has become toxic over the years.

The Brentford manager is adept at taking clubs languishing at the wrong end of the table and transforming them into a successful side who play attractive football and could be the ideal replacement if the club are looking to rebuild as a long-term project.

Steve Clarke

Former Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo with Steve Clarke - could the latter become the Villans new boss?

The caretaker manager may be given a chance to stake his claim for the job on a permanent basis following the sacking of Roberto Di Matteo.

And the 53-year-old could be the most logical choice – already installed at the club and under no illusions as to the size of the task at Villa Park and has also had managerial experience with both West Bromwich Albion and Reading.

Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs during his spell as Manchester United interim manager - could he be the man to lead Villa out of the mire?

Overlooked for the Swansea City managerial role in place of American coach Bob Bradley, the Manchester United legend would bring a wealth of experience as assistant manager at Old Trafford for the past three years.

With the arrival of Jose Mourinho over the summer, the 42-year-old found himself unemployed with Aston Villa arguably a great opportunity for the Welshman to cut his managerial teeth at.

Steve McClaren

Steve McClaren during his spell in charge of Newcastle United - could he be the next Aston Villa manager?

Arguably an outsider for the role after having his reputation tarnished after spells in charge of the England side as well as Newcastle United.

Another candidate currently unemployed, the 55-year-old did successfully guide unfashionable Middlesbrough to their first major trophy as well as the UEFA Cup final as well as providing Dutch-side FC Twente with their first league title in their history.