Is Aston Villa's SkyBet Championship season already over?

While Huddersfield Town sit proudly at the top of the SkyBet Championship table, its been a difficult baptism of fire for newly-relegated Aston Villa.

When the two sides met last month, Aston Villa were favourites for a swift return to the Premier League while some pundits had Town down as Championship cannon-fodder.

David Wagner's men went on to claim a late equaliser at Villa Park that evening with Aston Villa since going on to claim seven points from their first seven games.

It’s fair to say the Villans season hasn’t gotten off to a great start, but fans shouldn’t necessarily lose hope just yet.

Over the last 10 Championship seasons four teams have had seven or fewer points after seven games and still finished inside the top six.

Reading won the league in 2011-12 despite winning just seven points from their opening seven matches.

Watford and Nottingham Forest both finished third in 2012-13 and 2009-10 respectively despite having just seven points from their first seven matches while Sheffield Wednesday made it into sixth place last season and they only had six points from their opening seven games.

Finishing League Position: Average points after seven games

A further eight teams over the last 10 seasons finished in the top six despite only having eight points from their opening seven games.

Four made it there with only nine points, while four made it with only ten points. That leaves 40 teams who had 11 or more points after seven games, 19 of which had 14 or more - twice Aston Villa’s current total.

It’s fair to say that the majority of teams who have made it into the top two spots over the last 10 seasons were doing much better at this stage of the season than Villa currently are.

As many as 17 of the 20 teams to finish in the automatic promotion spots over the last 10 seasons had at least 12 points from their opening seven matches, while 12 had at least 14 points on the board after seven matches.

The average league winner has had 13.4 points after seven games, and the average runner-up has had 14.8 points.