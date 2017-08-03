Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed six days in Austria and will now be winding up their training schedule ahead of the journey back to the UK on Saturday.

The squad have taken part in intensive training sessions, enjoyed diving into swimming pools and relaxed in the company of their teammates and colleagues during their week in Europe.

And the effect the setting has had on the side is noticeable.

It could have taken weeks for the new players to bed in to David Wagner's side but, during their time out here, it's clear to see the players gelling well off the pitch - something which inevitably leads to the same on the turf.

Wagner himself has described the team's bonding as "unusual", with the side becoming a unit quicker than even he had planned.

And a big part of that is the location of the tour - along with a number of strong characters in the dressing room.

"There has to be a reason why so many European football clubs and even more English football clubs head to Austria or to the south of Germany to the Alps to make their pre-season camp," Wagner said when asked about Tyrolean Austria.

"Usually the weather conditions are always okay - today it was a little bit hot and tomorrow looks like it's very hot as well.

"You will find good opponents in this area and to be on the training pitch and look up at the mountains gives you energy.

"We have great hotels here, great facilities, great training pitches so everything is prepared to have a proper pre-season camp here.

"This is why I like to choose Austria as our pre-season destination."

And you can see why the surrounding would give the players energy.

The rolling mountains covered with the deep greens of trees and grass seem endless in the Tyrol region of Austria, with crystal clear rivers intermittently carving their way through the countryside.

The pace of life in Kirchberg is different to the UK, with no one in a rush from get from A to B.

It's the perfect place for the players to relax and focus on their training away from the media circus back home.

The squad seem to be enjoying themselves and the company of their teammates, and the Austria training camp brings with it a solid balance of team bonding, relaxation and hard graft - something that should tee up Town perfectly for the start of the Premier League season.

Alongside that, Town have brought their own chef, physios and conditioning coaches, who can monitor the players while they are here to optimise every individual's pre-season regime.

With just nine days to go until kick off against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, the Terriers will enjoy their final days in Kirchberg, with training broken up by a pre-season friendly against Serie A side Torino.

After that, it's back to West Yorkshire to re-acclimatise to the British weather - and media - ahead of Town's biggest season in recent memory.