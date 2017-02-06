Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a last-gasp victory over Leeds United on Sunday to leapfrog their West Yorkshire rivals.

Town have moved within six points of second-place Brighton and nine points ahead of Norwich City, who occupy the first spot outside of the play-off places.

The victory capped an impressive week for Town in which they also took three points off Chris Hughton's side tipped for automatic promotion.

Tony in Salendine Nook now believes Town could mount a push for automatic promotion.

He wrote: "Once again Town are proving a driving force and automatic promotion with 17 games to go is becoming a reality.

"I am still pinching myself."

Stephen in Tenerife agreed. He argued: "I think the top two could be getting a little bit nervous of one or two teams below them if they keep winning - especially Town.

"I can't see us dropping many more points this season, as the players are so up for promotion and no pressure to do so, unlike Newcastle and Brighton."

And Malcolm from Honley is also hopeful of an automatic promotion spot.

He wrote: "A great all round performance which will surely get Brighton and Newcastle both looking over their shoulders."

One man who was hailed by Town fans was head coach David Wagner.

The German was involved in a touchline fracas with Leeds boss Garry Monk after celebrating with his team at the end of the match, and Town fans were quick to defend the leader of their 'revolution'.

Dale in Newsome wrote: "After Leeds and Brighton are Town fans now thinking of automatic not play-offs?

"I certainly am. This team are getting better and better at just the right time. Our manager is just a tactical maestro."

Matt in Lincolnshire defended Wagner's celebrations.

He wrote: "Excellent performance from an outstanding team. Nice to see Mr Wagner being so passionate too."

And James from Sheffield was also on hand to back the Town head coach.

"It is not the first time that David Wagner has shown his passion for the game by running to congratulate the team but I have not noticed any other coach complaining," he wrote.

"The truth is that Monk's team of expensive misfits could not compete with the desire, fitness and motivation of the Town players."

And Kevin in Barkisland went one further and blamed the Leeds boss for the scuffle after Hefele's winning goal.

He wrote: "Town out played and out thought Leeds throughout and took total control in the last 30 minutes.

"Shame on Monk - if he hadn't blocked Wagner there wouldn't have been a flare-up. Typical Leeds reputation."

Another Town man given a lot of praise was Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown.

The midfielder replaced an injured Kasey Palmer in the 25th minute and went on to put the Terriers ahead just two minutes later.

JJ in Dishforth was impressed with the youngster's improvement - as well as the team's.

"Jonathan Hogg had yet another excellent game, clearing up in the centre," he wrote.

"Izzy gets better and better. Game in hand and have less of the top 8 to play than any of the others, it's getting better and better."

SPH from Almondbury also hailed the creative midfielder.

He wrote: "The Big Hef, Schindler and Izzy Brown were just about the difference at the back and in front of goal.

"We are on a real roll here and I can't wait to see them at QPR next week."

Finally, Andrew in Skelmanthorpe is desperate for Town to land the 20-year-old on a permanent deal.

He wrote: "Awesome performance in high pressure game. Need to buy Izzy Brown!"