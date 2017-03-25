Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton admits he has concerns over his side's away form ahead of the Championship run in.

Brighton have lost five of their last eight on the road, beating just Rotherham and Barnsley over that spell.

And with four away matches left to play this season, Hughton knows his side will have to change that form if they are to hold off third-placed Huddersfield Town for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

When asked if Brighton's form away from the Amex Stadium is a concern, Hughton told the Argus: “It is. I thought we were very good at Rotherham.

“I didn’t think we were bad at Leeds. I thought we were poor at Nottingham Forest.

“But yes, in this series of games we’ve got, QPR won’t be easy. Certainly Aston Villa and Norwich won’t be easy - or Wolves, who are in form at the moment.

"None of them are easy away games, but we will certainly have to win away from home in the games we’ve got and the other teams are going to keep pushing.”