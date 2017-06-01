Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Premier League have revealed the ball Huddersfield Town will be kicking in next season's top tier competition.

The ball will be supplied by Nike, who have manufactured the last 17 Premier League balls.

The white ball is highlighted with flicks of fluorescent orange and yellow, while the famous swoosh is bright pink.

The Nike Ordem V features a "distorted motion graphic", which was designed to help players spot the ball “and so make rapid decisions as they react to the game around them” - according to a Nike press release.

'Aerotrac grooves' on the ball supposedly help to ensure a stable flight through the air, while the graphics are printed with 3D ink to help grip on the ball.

Finally, it's unique construction is said to distribute weight evenly across it's surface, therefore ensuring an accurate shot.

You can buy the new ball from June 5, before it gets a league debut on August 12 - the start of the Premier League season.