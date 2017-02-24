Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom has been looking forward to playing Huddersfield Town at Oakwell since Jonathan Hogg's 92nd minute winner at the John Smith's Stadium in August.

The Town midfielder coolly slotted home from the edge of the box to give Town a 2-1 win over their Yorkshire rivals and send the Terriers to the top of the Championship table.

And Heckingbottom is eager to inflict revenge on Town for the last-minute defeat.

He told the club's official website: “I’ve been looking forward to this one since they scored in the 96th minute.

"I wanted to play them the following weekend, so I’ve been looking forward to this one for a long time and I hope everyone has been the same.

“I’d rather that was how I feel and that we have roles reversed on Saturday. When we played them away, I was in two minds because we had an even smaller squad at that point and we’d won a couple of games where we’d worked our socks off.

"You end up thinking 'what do we need to change?', but we couldn't really change too much.

“A few minutes in I thought, 'I’ve got this wrong' but we didn’t have the opportunity to freshen it up.

"We made changes at half time and told them the plan for the second half and that worked a treat.

poll loading Who will come out on top this weekend? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Barnsley Draw Huddersfield Town

“We might have corrected this, then we miss a big chance and they get a goal right at the very end which they’ll say is a great goal - I think that was Hogg’s first goal in years!

“We wouldn’t have conceded that if we’d have changed and gone more aggressive but there were lots of things in that game looking back thinking let’s do that again on Saturday.”

The head coach will be without injured duo Aidan White and Josh Scowen for the weekend clash, but Saidy Janko could be given some minutes as the Swiss right-back returned to full training this week.

Heckingbottom went on to praise Town boss David Wagner for the job he has done at the John Smith's Stadium this season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans celebrate last-gasp win over Barnsley Share this video Watch Next

He said: “You look at teams that are doing well and Huddersfield have evolved over the season. We spoke to their staff after we played them away and they said some good things about us.

“They said we had a real identity on the pitch and they spoke really well of us which is pleasing because that’s all I’ve been wanting to do from day one.

“Watching them, I think they now have an identity. You could see what they were trying to do but there were weaknesses in what they did before, but that’s credit to David and his staff in understanding the English game and the Championship.

“There’s lots of things I don’t think he’ll change, but he has adapted his ideas over time. They’ve got better at them as well, I think that’s why they’re up there.

“Teams at the top, teams at the bottom, every game poses us different questions and scenarios within the game. Some of that is just down to being home and away and it’s down to the opposition - what they’re chasing and their form.

“If you worry about that, you’re focusing on the wrong thing, it’s about getting as many points as possible and taking opportunities when they come.”