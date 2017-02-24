Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom wil serve a one-match touchline ban against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Tykes' boss accepted a Football Association charge on Monday and will not be allowed in the home dugout at Oakwell this weekend.

The charge was handed to Heckingbottom after Barnsley's home defeat to Wolves in which he ran into the opposition technical area to confront a member of Wolves' backroom staff who had hidden the ball from Josh Scowen as he tried to take a quick throw-in.

“It’ll probably be only me that suffers, because I’ll hate it,” Heckingbottom told the Star.

“You’ve still got the team before the game, at half-time and at full-time so not much changes.

“I’ll be able to keep in contact with the bench no problem, so it’ll only be me frustrated and not liking it.

“I was wrong, I can’t be doing that. I wasn’t showing any disrespect to the fourth official, I had an issue with one person and that was it.

“The rules aren’t clear about managers in technical areas and that’s one area I feel needs to be improved because I’ve fallen foul to it twice this season.

“It was just instinct. I see Josh Scowen running after the ball and then I go to get it - it’s like looking after your kids.

“I’d already taken three or four steps and then I saw one of their guys hiding it.

“I won’t be doing it again because I don’t want to be sat in the stands.”