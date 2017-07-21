Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are set for a pre-season Yorkshire derby this Saturday when they take on Barnsley FC at the Oakwell Stadium (kick-off 4pm).

The game against last season's SkyBet Championship opponents is likely to see a strong line-up from David Wagner 's side with most expected to play 90 minutes as preparations for the Premier League season crank up a notch.

Town's last visit to the Oakwell Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw - Michael Hefele opening the scoring for the visitors before Marley Watkins equalised for the Tykes in the 75th minute.

Ben Abbiss looks at how to get to the ground, where to drink and other costs ahead of the pre-season friendly in our handy away day guide below.

Stadium address

Grove Street, Barnsley, S71 1ET

Where do away fans drink?

Most away fans head to the Metrodome Leisure Complex on Queen's Road – a five minute walk from the ground and right next to the away fans' car park.

Additionally, the Dove Inn on Doncaster Road is listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide and is open to home and away fans.

What's the nearest train station

Barnsley train station is a 15 minute walk from the Oakwell, crossing under the A61. Trains between Huddersfield and Barnsley are regular and take around 50 minutes.

What is parking like for fans?

There is a car park set up especially for away fans in between the Metrodome Leisure Complex and the Oakwell Stadium.

Cars cost £4 and minibuses cost £8 - if that fills up supporters should have little trouble parking in the Metrodome car park or on the surrounding streets.

How much does a pie, a cup of tea and a programme cost?

A programme costs £3 while a pie is £3.20 and a cup of tea is £1.80. Carlsberg bottles are sometimes available in the away end for £3.80 each.