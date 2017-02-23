Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barnsley FC's Marley Watkins believes the Tykes are still in with a chance of a SkyBet Championship play-off place ahead of Huddersfield Town's visit to Oakwell this weekend.

After gaining promotion from League One via the play-offs last May, manager Paul Heckingbottom's side marked their return to the Championship by being as high as third in the opening month's of the current campaign.

However, a loss of form and the sale of prized assets Alfie Mawson (to Swansea City), Sam Winnall (to Sheffield Wednesday) and Conor Hourihane (to Aston Villa) has seen the South Yorkshire side drop to ninth in the table, nine points adrift of sixth-placed Wednesday.

But 26-year-old Watkins believes Barnsley can still force their way into play-off contention and would be disappointed if they didn't do so.

Watkins said: “I’d be disappointed not to make the play-off - it’s the opportunity of a lifetime so we should be aiming for it.

“I don’t think there’s anything to fear in this league. I think we’re better than we think we are.”

Barnsley's push for consecutive play-offs was dealt a blow when they lost to Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend and have only one win in the last five league encounters – a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa.

Watkins, who has scored six times so far this season, said: “If you look at the Villa game, the first 20 minutes we gave them too much respect.

“But once we got into the game and thought ‘hang on, we’re better than these’ it was a great display and I feel like we should be doing that in every game.”

“The dream is to be in the Premier League with Barnsley,” Watkins added.