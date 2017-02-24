Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Oakwell this weekend to take on a Barnsley side chasing a play-off spot.

The Tykes have had an excellent first season back in the second tier and have continued their good form despite losing Conor Hourihane, James Bree and Sam Winnall in the January transfer window.

Paul Heckingbottom's men have beaten Leeds United, Rotherham and Aston Villa over the last four weeks - losing to Brighton, Fulham and Wolves in the same time frame.

Town on the other hand have won their last six league fixtures, claiming the scalps of Brighton, Leeds and Reading in the process.

The Terriers have not won seven games in a row since 1982 and David Wagner will be hoping to rewrite history once again this season and keep the pressure on the top two.

Who would you pick to take all three points from Barnsley? Use our interactive team selector below to name your starting XI.