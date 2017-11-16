Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have the cheapest season ticket in the Premier League according to the latest BBC Price of Football research.

The lowest priced season ticket at the John Smith’s Stadium cost just £100, making it not only the cheapest in the division but the cheapest of any club in the top four divisions and only £1 more than two National League sides - Sutton and Woking.

It also means the Terriers’ cheapest tickets are half as expensive as they were five seasons ago (£199).

Elsewhere, Arsenal have the country’s most expensive bottom-priced season ticket at £891 - but that’s £123 cheaper than the equivalent ticket last season.

However, the Gunners also have the country’s most expensive season ticket at £1,768.50, putting them ahead of Tottenham Hotspur (£1,700), Chelsea (£1,250) and West Ham United (£1,155).

Arsenal also have the costliest game ticket with one bought online costing £95.50 - a 24% reduction on their most expensive ticket from five seasons ago though with the priciest in 2013/14 being an eye-watering £126.

At £47 though, Chelsea have the most expensive bottom-priced match ticket in the country.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The BBC’s annual study, which analyses more the 2,000 ticket prices across more than 200 clubs, found the majority of ticket prices had either fallen or frozen for the third year in a row.

However, young fans still feel put off by prices with a separate poll of 18 to 24-year-olds finding that four out of five of them (82%) still felt the cost of tickets were an obstacle for them going to more games.

You can see how the cost of following your club compares to others by using our interactive gadget below...