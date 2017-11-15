Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual BBC Price of Football study has found more than 80% of season tickets in the Premier League have either been reduced or frozen for the third year in succession.

However, a separate poll consisting of 18-24 year-olds has revealed the price is still too high for many youngsters, with four in five (82%) stating cost was the main obstacle to them attending more games.

And these findings are despite the fact 134 clubs out of 190 in England, Scotland and Wales offer reduced prices for teenagers and young adults, separate from any student concessions.

With the recent increase in television revenue this season, following a record £8.3bn global TV right deal, more than half of all the fans polled (56%) believe professional football is not run with them in mind.

And although 70% of supporters do believe football clubs value their support, only one in four fans (26%) said they go to watch football live more than once a month.

In comparison, match day ticket prices tend to be cheaper on the continent, paying as little as £13 to watch European giants Bayern Munich while Barcelona charge between £22-£29 - still a lot cheaper than most of the Premier League's elite.

Meanwhile, replica shirt prices are continuing to rise in Premier League club shops but compared to the continent shirt prices are still relatively cheap.

For a replica Bayern Munich, Ajax or Juventus adult home shirt fans are expected to pay around £80 - the average Premier League adult home is priced at £50.

Elsewhere, more than half of Premier League clubs increased the cost of their matchday pies with only West Ham United reducing the price for this season.

