Belief, unity and the fans – those are the factors on delighted Michael Hefele’s mind.

The big German centre-back – already an iconic hero among the fans – was a huge influence in helping Huddersfield Town clinch their place at Wembley for the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final.

He will have a big role to play against Reading in the showpiece on Monday, May 29 as well and can’t wait to take that shot at reaching the Premier League.

Just 10 months on from signing at Town from Dynamo Dresden – where he was also immensely popular – Hefele did a great defensive job at Hillsborough before scoring one of the penalties in the shoot-out which took Town through 4-3.

“It was such a big game, brilliant, with the atmosphere against us – but our fans supported us so well,” said the big man.

“We always believed, even when we were 1-0 down – we always had it in our mind that we are a strong team.

“We believe in ourselves and we are all together – now we are ready (for the final).”

Nahki Wells, with the help of a deflection, put Town level after Steven Fletcher had opened the scoring for Wednesday with a header.

After that, Town dominated, but there were no more goals in extra-time – so it went to the shoot-out.

Danny Ward saved Sam Hutchinson’s first penalty and Town then scored through Chris Lowe, Hefele, Wells and Aaron Mooy.

Jack Payne missed the chance to seal it before Ward saved from Fernando Forestieri to spark wild celebrations.

“I watched the match between Reading and Fulham and I could see what it means to go to Wembley – it’s such a big thing, unbelievable!” added Hef.

“I am very thankful that I’m here and I would like to thank my family, who always support me.

“Now I will dream and hopefully it will come true.

“It’s just one step, but we want to go to the Premier League – that’s what it’s about.”