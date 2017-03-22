Huddersfield Town have confirmed the permanent signing of forward Elias Kachunga on a deal which will keep the player at the club until 2020.
The forward initially signed on loan from Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt 04 at the beginning of this season, going on to become a firm fans favourite with a number of standout performances.
The 24-year-old is currently the club's top scorer with 11 goals, having made the most appearances this season than any other player in the squad.
Below, Steven Downes takes a look back at Elias Kachunga's best moments so far in a Town Shirt.
The best bits of Elias Kachunga's career at Huddersfield Town so far
Debut Appearance And Goal, 05.08.16
Kachunga he hit the ground running, scoring Town's first goal of the campaign to help give Town a vital 2-1 opening day win over Brentford.
And Another, 17.09.2016
Once again Kachunga showed his ability with a superb finish to help Town to a 2-1 home win against QPR.
Miller Time! 27.09.2016
The forward helped David Wagner's side get off to a blistering start, scoring in the second minute in the 2-1 home win.
Pure Derby Delight, 22.10.16
Arguably the best moment of Kachunga's fledging Town career – his last minute goal against Derby County at home sparked wild scenes as head coach David Wagner raced down the touchline to join the celebrations.
TV Gold, 16.12.16
The forward helped Town to record an historic and magnificent win at Carrow road back in front of the Sky TV cameras back in December.
Seagulls Shocked, 02.02.17
After Norwich, the forward failed to score again until the Brighton game – but what a performance it was as the player scored Town's third in the 3-1 win.