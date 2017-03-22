The best bits of Elias Kachunga's career at Huddersfield Town so far

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the permanent signing of forward Elias Kachunga on a deal which will keep the player at the club until 2020.

The forward initially signed on loan from Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt 04 at the beginning of this season, going on to become a firm fans favourite with a number of standout performances.

The 24-year-old is currently the club's top scorer with 11 goals, having made the most appearances this season than any other player in the squad.

Below, Steven Downes takes a look back at Elias Kachunga's best moments so far in a Town Shirt.