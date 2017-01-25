Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley's in-form striker Ashley Flynn scored a hat trick against Selby Town last night to help the Pewits to a 4-2 victory and take them to the quarter finals of the Northern Counties East League Cup.

Flynn has bagged 43 goals for Emley so far this season, 39 of which have come in the NCEL Division One.

And one of the three the 27-year-old bagged has drawn parallels to Huddersfield Town forward Joe Lolley's training ground strike from earlier this week.

Flynn scores with his favoured right foot with a more floated effort, while Lolley's was a driven left foot strike but both curled perfectly past the respective keepers.

And how about this effort from Flynn to bring up his hat trick in the second half?

No wonder he's been referred to as 'the new Jamie Vardy' .