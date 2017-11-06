Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans were once again sent into a John Smith's Stadium dreamland as David Wagner's men recorded a second successive home win.

After having Rajiv van La Parra's wonder goal to show for their first-half dominance, the second period saw a backs-to-the-wall approach when Christopher Schindler was harshly sent off for two bookable offences.

And it was the combination of quality and character in the face of adversity which impressed Town fans the most with many declaring it as a better victory than the one against Manchester United a fortnight ago.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from the John Smith's Stadium.

Mike J, Almondbury

Referee Roger East was hopelessly inconsistent and should only officiate Division Two matches – Garbage!

Danny, Outlane

Great stuff from Town who were forced to play the referee as well as West Bromwich Albion - great fighting spirit from David Wagner's side. The two full-backs were excellent, Mathias Zanka top draw, the goalkeeper brilliant as well.

SPH, Almondbury

What a performance from the Terriers - only the incompetence of the referee could have soured that game but in the end they got the result they deserved. Superb skill from Rajiv van La Parra for the goal but every player was brilliant.

JJ, Dishforth

An outstanding performance by the whole team, no-one had an off day and all should be proud of themselves. Fantastic result despite the best efforts of a shocking referee.

Glenn, Leigh

So proud of this group of players – there's team spirit in abundance and a willingness to work tirelessly, backed by a tremendous vocal support from the fans. Well done to everyone connected with the club.

Stephen, Tenerife

What have we got to do to get a penalty! The referee was abysmal and does not belong in the Premier League. Van La Parra's goal is surely Goal of the Month.

A real gritty performance and Christopher Schindler should not have had the first yellow card while the tackle by James McClean should have been a straight red card.

Terry, Lincoln

A fantastic performance albeit against a poor team and with the worst referee Huddersfield Town have had so far this season. After today I am sure we will stay up.

Andy Sharp, Great Yarmouth

So pleased to see such a magnificent performance from the boys – a huge win against 12 men (the referee was so biased it was unbelievable).

Big Dan, Birkby

Awesome all round display and once again the crowd & atmosphere was a twelfth man that got the side over the line.

Graham, Wooldale

Everyone should be talking about the superb goal that won the game but instead it's the diabolical performance of referee Roger East which will probably overshadow it - poor referees need to be suspended.

Arthur, Beaumont Park

A wonderful team performance suitably backed by a magnificent crowd. A pity the referee was so poor - suggest he takes up Bridge then he can use even more cards.

Alison, Thurstonland

A great team performance and a real backs-to-the-wall final thirty minutes of solid endeavour after Christopher Schindler's dismissal.

Ian, Newark

Erratic refereeing wasn't enough to prevent Town battling to a magnificent win - a great goal and fine defending; two superb tactical changes from the coach: to press until the sending-off, then a solid defensive formation.

It's a pity the referee didn't act as firmly with West Brom's challenges, including the wild tackle on Jonas Lossl when he was in the air, and the late assault on Tom Ince.

Roy, Dagenham

West Brom plus one still couldn’t beat our 10 Trojans. They had no chance of cutting through the atmosphere created by the best fans in the country. Simply magnificent by David Wagner, his players, staff and supporters. One big team.

Frank, Salendine Nook

Not a weak link in a superb team performance against a poor West Brom and an inept, apparently biased, referee.

Rajiv van La Parra has grown into a feared Premier League player after his cameo against Manchester United a fortnight ago; Schindler's first 'card' was not a foul, yet the referee let several West Brom fouls go unpunished and made more mistakes than I have seen for a long time.

A super atmosphere: another fighting performance and a deserved result much appreciated by the fans.

Tony, Salendine Nook

What an historic result for Town. The crowd lifted the side to another home win and never over the last forty years have I experienced such joy!

Paul, Wakefield

Dominated the first-half, then demonstrated great game management when down to ten men.

Stu, Lincolnshire

In some ways this was better than the Manchester United - never seen this referee give a good performance and was too quick to brandish cards but got to give the Town players full credit after the dismissal.

James, Sheffield

I gained greater satisfaction from watching this win than the one over Manchester United - every player showed boundless energy to ensure we were not cheated out of our result by the referree.

Chris Green, Dalton

Edge-of-your-seat action in the dying embers, but the true meaning of fight and passion ensured an unscathed ending. This win means more than the Manchester United one - just fix the away form now.

Andy, Netherton

Everyone put in 100% which is what you need when playing 12 men against 10. Goal of the Month and Team of the Week - keep this up and we will soon be safe.

Dale, Melbourne

Town have made the John Smith's a tough place to visit and should be expected to beat all but the top teams, particularly if the visitors have an off day.

Moz, Melbourne

The sooner the Premier League gets the Video Assistant Referee the better. One of Lossl's great saves at the end was following an obvious foul by WBA and it could have cost Town the game.

As for Schindler's first yellow card for holding, when WBA players were doing worse without a card, is incredible. The official was very inconsistent all game.

Kevin & Charles, County Durham

A deserved three points with a world class goal and two word class saves!

Kim, Golcar

The teamwork was superb, each player covering for each other. Rajiv van La Parra did everything right - he passed when he needed to and took on players in the right area of the field and what a goal as well.

Others who must be mentioned are Lossl, Malone, Florent Hadergjonaj and the tireless Laurent Depoitre.

Ged, Barnsley

That performance should convince a few pundits (Paul Merson etc) we are here to stay.

Paul, Mirfield

The best three points of the season – the pace added with both full-backs was outstanding.

Glen, Wales

Excellent all-round workmanlike display with every player running themselves into the ground.

Roy, Retford

Awesome, just simply awesome nd what a goal to win the match! A tremendous atmosphere once again proving to be an extra man.

David, Wyke

A far more important win than Manchester United and a magnificent backs-to-the-wall performance. All Terriers together – the team, management, fans.

Dave, Gloucester

An absolutely out of this world performance from start to finish with very player playing their part in a memorable, battling, stoic effort.

David Wagner's reaction to Schindler's sending off was first class and how the Terriers, yet again, lived up to their identity.

Des, Salendine Nook

Another excellent home performance – a solid defence and a superb goal. Time to perform away now.

Bryan, Slaithwaite

Great defensive work for the last third of the game with some fantastic saves from the keeper in contrast to some awful decisions by all the officials.