Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are sixth in the Championship as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers.

But their goals for (20) and against (23) tallies remain a big concern for supporters.

However, it’s worth noting both figures are better than at the same stage of last season .

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Examiner Duo on Town's 2-1 defeat against Wigan Share this video Watch Next

After 18 games, the last two of them under Wagner after he replaced Chris Powell, Town had scored 17 and given away 28.

At that stage they were 22nd in the table with 15 points (they currently have 29 and are in the play-off placings).

Town head into league game number 19 having failed to score more than twice in any of them.

It’s the first time that has happened since 1987/88.

Town were relegated from the second tier that term, and while they did feature in a 4-4 draw at Rotherham United in the League Cup first round, they failed to score more than twice in any of their 44 league games.

The final goals for tally of 41 was the sixth lowest in the club’s history.

The 1969/70 campaign was memorable for Town as they won what is now the Championship (then Division Two).

But goals were hard to come by in the seasons which followed.

In 1971/72, when Town were relegated from the top flight, there was an all-time low of just 27 league goals.

Not one of the 42 games featured more than two Town goals.

While they reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, Ian Greaves’ side didn’t win a league game after November 27 and notched just six times in their final 18 matches.

In 1972/73, at the end of which they dropped into the third tier for the first time in their history, Town failed to score more than twice in any of their 45 competitive games, and finished with just 36 goals from 42 league outings.

And in 1973/74, it was Boxing Day (league match number 22 and 25 in all competitions) by the time the feat was achieved, with Halifax Town beaten 4-0 in a Leeds Road derby.

Another campaign in which Town struggled to score more than twice in a contest was 1949/50.

A treble finally arrived in the 3-2 home win over Liverpool in match number 21 on December 10.

The last time David Wagner’s side scored more than twice in a game was at Leeds United in March when they won 4-1.

There have been 27 matches in all competitions since.