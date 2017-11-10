Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The international break returns this month with Huddersfield Town sitting pretty in the top flight and now as short as 1/3 with bookmakers BetVictor to be playing Premier League football next season.

Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat of West Brom saw the Terriers ease to 9/4 for the drop after accumulating 15 points from the opening 11 games of the season.

The John Smith’s Stadium buoyed the 10-man terriers to beat the Baggies in West Yorkshire and, after the earlier defeats of Newcastle and Manchester United, Huddersfield are becoming a team to be feared on home soil.

Aaron Mooy has been inspirational for the Terriers in the home defeats of Newcastle and Manchester United, netting the opening goal in both game, and will be fancied to star for the Socceroos when Australia travel to Honduras later this evening; the Aussies 29/10 underdogs with BetVictor, the hosts even money favourites and the draw 9/4.

BetVictor can’t split them in the market ‘to qualify’ for next year’s World Cup with both Honduras and Australia the 5/6 to make it to Russia next summer.

I can see Mooy guiding the Aussies to a draw in Honduras and win the return leg down under, and like the 1-1 and 2-2 correct score prices at 7/1 and 16s respectively. Mooy is 20/1 to break the deadlock this evening and 8/1 with BetVictor to net anytime for the Aussies in Honduras.

Elsewhere, another Town player looks set to star at international level with striker Laurent Depoitre set to make his international return with Belgium after a two-year absence when they host Mexico as they continue their build-up towards next summer.

BetVictor make The Red Devils a 16/1 chance for World Cup success and 4/9 to beat the visitors in Brussels; Javier Hernandez’s side 6/1 and the draw 7/2.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku should lead the line for the hosts up front but Depoitre could win his second cap and looks over-priced at 13/8 with BetVictor to score for Belgium.

That is one of a number of friendlies, with Germany’s trip to Wembley the pick of some mouth-watering encounters during the international break.

Gareth Southgate must do without Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson for the visit of Germany on Friday.

Many will suggest their absence renders the international meaningless, but I would rather suggest it is a good opportunity for others to stake a claim for the squad for Russia next summer.

Something has to give on Friday as Germany go into the game having won their last seven internationals, while Gareth Southgate’s England have won four on the spin and the Three Lions are unbeaten in their last seven at Wembley.

I expect to see an exciting open game with a number of chances and goals and like BetVictor’s 19/20 that the game produces three or more goals.

