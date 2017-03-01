By Jack Milner

Huddersfield Town travel to the Etihad on the cusp of a potential upset and BetVictor make the Terriers a 16/1 chance to cause an upset against Pep Guardiola’s big-spending Manchester City side.

The Premier League outfit 2/15 favourites to get the job done inside 90 minutes and 15/2 that the tie goes to either extra-time or penalties.

After a blip in December, City have started the New Year in tremendous form and are now the 9/1 fourth favourites for Champions League success after last week’s dramatic 5-3 defeat of Monaco at the Etihad.

Guardiola has put a potential rift with star striker Sergio Aguero to one side, with the Argentine strike filling the void of injured wonder-kid Gabriel Jesus in the final third and BetVictor make Aguero the 3/1 favourite to break the deadlock on Wednesday evening - and 8/11 to net anytime against the Terriers.

Huddersfield FA Cup Specials

Qualify for Quarter-Finals 6/1

Beat Man City at the Etihad 16/1

Win the FA Cup 125/1

Boss David Wagner has already worked wonders with the West Yorkshire outfit and it is no surprise to see him linked with a move elsewhere.

Wagner was nibbled for the vacant post at Leicester City but has rebuffed claims of a move elsewhere and is 5/4 with BetVictor to achieve promotion with Huddersfield Town this term.

I expect the Terriers to give it a good go at the Etihad but can’t see them knocking out a Manchester City side that are well rested after a weekend off and have a squad that has mammoth strength in depth.

I can see Huddersfield holding the Citizens until the interval but Guardiola’s side prevailing thereafter; the draw/Man City double result at 4/1, and City to win and both teams to score at 8/5.

BetVictor make Huddersfield a 6/1 chance to reach the quarter-finals and there will surely be some kind of fate on them going even further if bettering the Citizens in their own back yard.

A potential tie with Boro awaits in the quarter-finals and I’d fancy Town’s chances of making it to Wembley.

Beat City and Huddersfield would be much shorter than their current price of BetVictor’s 125/1 to be lifting silverware aloft at the home of football in May.

Be Lucky.