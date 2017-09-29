Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield host Tottenham Hotspur in another mouth-watering top-flight game at the John Smith,s Stadium on Saturday, and the visitors are 2/5 favourites with BetVictor to leave West Yorkshire with all three points.

Town are at 8/1 and the draw is at 4s.

Spurs have been formidable away from home this season, winning all four games away from their temporary home at Wembley, scoring 11 goals in the process.

Spurs striker Harry Kane netted all three in the North London’s side’s 3-0 midweek win over APOEL Nicosia and has now netted 7 goals in Tottenham's four away games this season; so are Huddersfield ready for a likely barrage on Saturday?

Such has been his start to the season that BetVictor have cut the 24-year-old to 3/1 from 5s to be the Premier League’s top goalscorer for a third successive season and 6/1 from 16s to likewise out-score his peers in the Champions League.

Huddersfield v Spurs; selected anytime goalscorer prices from BetVictor

Harry Kane 4/9

Dele Ali 20/23

Tom Ince 4/1

Elias Kachunga 4/1

Aaron Mooy 15/2

Kane unsurprisingly heads the market to break the deadlock in Saturday’s early kick-off and BetVictor make him a 2/1 chance to open the scoring and 4/9 to net anytime against the Terriers. He is 7/1 to leave with the match ball for a second successive game.

However, given the fact Huddersfield have conceded just three goals in the opening six games since returning to the top-flight this season, that looks very unlikely indeed.

Huddersfield have kept four clean sheets in their opening six Premier League games of the season – the only previous newly-promoted side to do this were Blackburn Rovers in 1992/93, with Rovers going on to keep a fifth in their seventh match of that season.

Town are at 8/1 at BetVictor to keep yet another clean sheet and it's 16/1 that Huddersfield beat Spurs to nil on Saturday.

No Steve Mounie makes things very difficult in the final third however.

Town have netted the solitary goal to claim points in league games with both Newcastle and Leicester and are 15/8 with BetVictor to avoid defeat against Mauricio Pochettino’s side in front of a likely raucous home crowd at the John Smith’s.

For optimistic home fans amongst us, Town are 20/1 with BetVictor to beat Spurs by the solitary goal and 55/1 to win by the 2-0 correct score!

This is the first top-flight meeting between Huddersfield and Spurs since March 1972, when the sides shared a 1-1 draw at the old Leeds Road ground - fond memories for some of us out there!

I hope to see Huddersfield claim a further point towards survival and fancy history to repeat itself and a 1-1 correct score over-priced at 8/1 on Saturday.

Should Town nick it then I expect Elias Kachunga to have a hand in claiming his first PL goal of the campaign and he is 14/1 with BetVictor to score the opener and 4/1 to net anytime against Spurs at the weekend.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com

Be Lucky