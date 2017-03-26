Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England were cut to 1/10 from 1/9 to beat Lithuania despite Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat in Dortmund, with enough encouragement from Gareth Southgate’s side to suggest there’s plenty more to come from the Three Lions’ relatively young and inexperienced squad - who are 16/1 with BetVictor for World Cup success next year in Russia.

Burnley defender Michael Keane looked accomplished at the back alongside Chris Smalling and Gary Cahill, with the latter made 13/8 favourite with BetVictor to skipper the side in the opening game of next year’s World Cup campaign.

England are 1/12 to win the group so it looks a very fair assumption they will be in Russia - but who will lead the Three Lions out in their opening match at WC 2018?

BetVictor bet:

Gary Cahill 13/8

Harry Kane 9/4

Eric Dier 8/1

Jordan Henderson 8/1 (from 12)

Wayne Rooney 10/1

Joe Hart 16/1

Dele Alli 16/1

Henderson sticks out like a sore thumb at 8/1.

Captain of his club Liverpool, he was the Three Lions skipper in Slovenia back in October and in the 2-2 home draw against Spain the following month - although Wayne Rooney carried the armband against Scotland in England’s last competitive game.

I feel Henderson should be no bigger than 5/4 and the first quote we received from the football traders was 16/1 for the Reds’ skipper.

The football bettor these days likes instant gratification although those who took the 5000/1 for Leicester last season would agree good things do come to those who wait.

Henderson is the obvious choice – a guaranteed starter and a natural leader at the heart of the action - he cannot be an 8/1 shot!

Irrespective of plans next summer, Cahill should lead England out to a likely sombre atmosphere at Wembley on Sunday, with the Three Lions odds-on favourites to beat Lithuania in the capital; the visitors 33/1 to cause an upset and 8/1 to leave with a draw.

England should win without necessarily impressing against their relatively poor opposition and the hosts must be supported at 1/2 in the double result market and at 2/5 to beat Lithuania to nil.

In the absence of Spurs striker Harry Kane, it will be Jamie Vardy leading the line up front and he is 18/5 to break the deadlock at Wembley and 33/1 to skipper England to next year’s World Cup.

Dele Alli will captain the national team before his career is through and both he and Liverpool playmaker Adam Lallana will hold the key to England’s dominance against Lithuania.

Alli has been given his preferred number 10 role by boss Gareth Southgate and looks a fair price at 11/2 to score first, and 23/20 with BetVictor to net anytime on Sunday.

