England are 1/3 with BetVictor to remain unbeaten in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, and should edge ever nearer with two relatively comfortable wins during the forthcoming international break.

Whilst there is no Wayne Rooney amongst Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad, there is a host of attacking options in the final third and Harry Kane looks the man to lead England to victory against Malta and Slovakia respectively.

Top England goalscorer in WC Qualifying

Harry Kane (1) 5/4

Jamie Vardy (1) 5/1

Adam Lallana (2) 5/1

Daniel Sturridge (2) 5/1

8/1 Bar

BetVictor make England a 13/10 chance on the handicap against Malta on Friday, and I think they should beat the minnows by four or more goals accordingly.

As mentioned, Harry Kane looks an automatic starter at the point of England’s attack and he seems a fair price at 9/4 to open the scoring.

England Captain for opening game of 2018 World Cup

Harry Kane 1/2 from 5/4

Gary Cahill 6/1

Jordan Henderson 6/1

16/1 Bar

Kane is the 5/4 favourite to be England’s leading goalscorer in qualifying for next year’s World Cup and I think he represents terrific value.

Entering last year’s European Championships there was plenty of discussion surrounding England’s attacking options, with Kane, Rooney, Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Vardy all vying to leading the line up front.

Since then, Rooney has retired and both Sturridge and Vardy have both failed to keep their form at the very highest level.

Meanwhile, Kane has won back-to-back Golden Boots and is now odds-on with BetVictor to skipper the Three Lions at next year’s World Cup.

He looks a cracking bet at 5/4 to out-score his peers during qualifying, and wouldn’t be a shock to captain England next summer in Russia.

Elsewhere, I expect Scotland to likewise claim six points in Group E, starting with this weekend’s trip to Lithuania.

No away trip is easy in qualifying, however I expect Gordon Strachan’s side to be organised and efficient out in Lithuania, and just edge a likely tight qualifier.

Malta’s trip to Hampden should be much more straightforward and the Scots should win with the minimum of fuss.

