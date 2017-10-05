Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England entertain Slovenia tomorrow night knowing a draw might - but a win would - confirm their place at the World Cup in Russia next summer.

The reverse fixture finished in a goalless draw 12 months ago and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak has conceded just twice in his last six internationals.

The Three Lions may have to be patient, but they should have too much quality for the Slovenians who certainly don’t have anyone as good as Harry Kane who continues to go from strength to strength. Kane is 13/5 to score the opening goal at BetVictor.

England, who have lost just one of their last 18 matches at home, are 1/3 at BetVictor to take all three points with the draw at 4/1 and a Slovenia win at 9s.

Scotland must beat Slovakia at Hampden tomorrow to give themselves a chance of making next year’s finals. The Scots are unbeaten in their last five home World Cup qualifiers and they are looking to win three World Cup qualifiers on the bounce for the first time since 1998.

It won’t be easy, however, as Slovenia had won five qualifiers on the spin prior to last month’s narrow 2-1 defeat at Wembley and they did win the reverse fixture 3-0. Gordon Strachan’s side are 7/5 at BetVictor to keep all three points with Slovakia 85/40 and the draw at 11/5.

Northern Ireland are the only nation to defeat Germany in both games of a major qualifying tournament, although that was for the Euros back in 1984!

The world champions are, however, unbeaten in their last 17 games in all competitions and that stat highlights what a tough task faces Michael O’Neill’s side in Belfast tomorrow.

Germany are 2/7 to take all three points with the hosts 21/2 and the draw at 9/2. O’Neill has done a great job with his limited but resilient squad who are likely to have the opportunity to qualify for Russia via the play-offs next month.

Away from international football, Everton manager Ronald Koeman is odds on favourite at 2/5 at BetVictor to be the next Premier League manager to lose/leave his post after the Blues’ disappointing 1-0 home defeat at the hands of a well-organised and disciplined Burnley team at Goodison Park on Sunday.

There is no question the players do lack confidence as the Blues’ boss suggests, but Koeman does not seem to have a settled first XI and a couple of his high-profile signings don’t look good enough for the Premier League - let alone a side who many suggested had a chance of breaking into the top six this term.

BetVictor have opened a market on who will be the next Blues manager, irrespective of the timescale, and former Chelsea and Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti has been installed as the 8/1 market leader, with Eddie Howe at 10s and David Unsworth, Duncan Ferguson and Sean Dyche at 12/1.

Of that quintet, Bournemouth’s Howe appeals most to me, but let’s hope Koeman can turn things around beginning at Brighton on Saturday week. The Seagulls know their home form will decide whether they maintain their PL status at the end of the season and they picked up a valuable win against Newcastle in their last home game.

