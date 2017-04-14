Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest has severely dented Huddersfield Town ’s dreams of automatic promotion.

Town are looking likely to be joined in the Play-Offs by West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United and Reading – with the clubs in third, fourth and fifth places respectively.

Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday seem the most likely to battle it out for the fourth and final spot among the top six – with Wednesday cut to 1/3 favourites to finish in the top-six after last weekend’s excellent 2-1 defeat of Newcastle United .

That defeat saw the Magpies leap-frogged by Brighton & Hove Albion at the top of the Championship table and BetVictor have cut Chris Hughton 's Albion side to 4/5 from 9/4 favourites to go up as Champions in May.

Town are 10 points behind the ‘big two’ in the Championship but do have a game in hand and are 2/1 with BetVictor to be playing Premier League football next season.

The loss to Forest will have deeply hurt David Wagner and his squad but they have a terrific opportunity to bounce back when hosting Preston North End at the John Smith's Stadium today.

Town are 20/23 favourites to bounce back with a win, the Lilywhites 3/1 and the draw 12/5 with BetVictor.

Expect the Terriers’ to be read the riot act after last weekend’s defeat and, spurred on by a partisan home crowd, they should come out all guns blazing.

BetVictor are 2/1 for the hosts in the double result market, which looks too big for the Terriers to be leading at both half-time and indeed full-time.

Playmaker Aaron Mooy has been quiet in Town’s last couple of games but will get plenty of time on the ball against Preston and is perhaps over-priced at 9/1 to break the deadlock and 3/1 with BetVictor to score against the visitors today.

At the other end of the table, Wigan Athletic twice came from behind to beat the Millers at the weekend however, results elsewhere mean the Latics were cut to 1/50 with BetVictor to be relegated from the Championship and look increasingly likely to join Rotherham United in League One next term.

Wins elsewhere for both Bristol City and Nottingham Forest look to have made both sides safe for another year with the pair eased to 9/1 with BetVictor for the drop.

They both remain highly unlikely for the drop after the weekend, with Blackburn Rovers ' 2-0 defeat at home to Barnsley likely to prove costly and, after a run of seven league games without a win, they are now 1/5 with BetVictor to continue their descent down the football league.

Rovers are 9/4 to beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground today the hosts 11/10 favourites with BetVictor and the draw 23/10.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com - Be Lucky.