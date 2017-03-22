Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Jack Milner

Is it really sixteen years since that wonderful evening in Munich when we came from a goal down to beat an excellent Germany side 5-1 under Sven-Göran Eriksson in a World Cup qualifier?

There does seem to be plenty of goals when the nations meet and the 7/10 at BetVictor for both sides to find the back of the net in the Westfalenstadion looks overpriced despite the fact that Gareth Southgate must do without his first-choice striker Harry Kane through injury.

Joachim Low’s side are worthy favourites but I’m not convinced they deserve to be odds on (8/11 at BetVictor) and I think Southgate’s Three Lions will get at least a draw.

I am pleased to see Ross Barkley rewarded for his excellent recent run of form and I am looking forward to seeing the Manchester City wingers Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane on opposite sides.

The main talking points of Southgate's squad selection includea call-up for 34-year-old Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe and another for West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore.

Defoe has not received a cap since 2013, while Livermore has had to wait since 2012 for a second cap.

It will be interesting to see if either of them get any game time, with the Black Cats forward likeliest to make an appearance as one of only three recognised strikers in the England squad.

Defoe is at 13/5 to score anytime for the Three Lions, while Livermore is at 9/1.