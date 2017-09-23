Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's defeat at Crystal Palace midweek saw Roy Hodgson claim a first win in charge since replacing Frank de Boer in the Eagles’ hot seat, but perhaps more importantly for Terriers fans, it meant the West Yorkshire club exited the League Cup with a whimper in South London.

If anything however, it only serves to enhance Town’s chances of survival and BetVictor remain odds-on about Huddersfield lasting longer than a solitary season in the top-flight; 1/2 to stay up and 6/4 to return to the Championship.

David Wagner made another raft of changes midweek, but I expect Town to be back to full strength for Saturday’s trip to Turf Moor where they face a Burnley side as consistent as the weather across the Pennines.

The Clarets stunned Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, leading early through Scott Arfield and leaving with a point thereafter.

With home advantage, BetVictor make Burnley the well-supported 23/20 favourites, Town 4/1 to cause an upset and 11/4 to leave with a share of the spoils.

Burnley have been a bookmakers’ saviour several times already this season – not to mention knocked out of the League Cup by Leeds midweek!

The Clarets have avoided defeat at Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea; beating the latter 3-2 at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the season when 16/1 with BetVictor to beat the Blues in West London.

Nevertheless, as goid as Burnley have been on their travels in the league this term thus far, they have undeniably been poor at Turf Moor – as exemplified in their cup defeat midweek.

In the Clarets’ other two Premier League home games thus far this term, they lost 1-0 to West Brom and were fortunate to beat Palace 1-0 last weekend.

I think Town can leave Lancashire with a point at the very least and I like the 4/6 for the Terriers to avoid defeat at Turf Moor.

Huddersfield are 9/4 with BetVictor in the 'draw no bet' market, which means punters get their money back if the game ends in a draw, and I can see both sides cancelling themselves out on Saturday.

Admittedly, Burnley have a brilliant record against Town and have lost just 3 of their last 19 league games against the Terriers, however it’s the first time both sides have met in the top-flight since 1971.

BetVictor are 11/2 for both sides to play out a 1-1 correct score and 14/1 for a ‘Desmond’ – Burnley and Huddersfield to play out a 2-2 draw at Turf Moor.

