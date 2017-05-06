Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are guaranteed a Play-Off berth entering the final game of the regular season.

However, the Terriers' opposition in the two-legged semi-finals remains wide open with Fulham guaranteed to finish sixth but the trio of Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Town currently sat third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Boss David Wagner came under fire for resting players prior to last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City but it could mean his side miss out on a trip to Craven Cottage in the semi-finals.

The in-form West London outfit are the new 2/1 from 5/2 favourites to go join Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion in the top-flight next season.

The Cottagers travel to Hillsborough for the final game of the regular season, in a fixture that could be duplicated in next week’s semi-finals and BetVictor make Wednesday the 7/5 favourites to claim all three points on Sunday; Fulham 19/10 and the draw 9/4.

Huddersfield should likewise bow out of the season with a win and are 6/5 favourites when hosting Cardiff at the John Smith's Stadium; the Bluebirds 13/5 and the draw 12/5.

BetVictor also make Huddersfield 10/3 to beat Cardiff with both teams netting on Sunday, and an even bigger 17/2 to beat the visitors by the 2-1 correct score.

Reading should also claim all three points when they travel to the Pirelli Stadium to play a Burton Albion side that have survived their first season in the Championship and will no doubt provide a carnival atmosphere for the season finale; the Brewers 5/4 favourites with BetVictor, the Royals 2/1 and the draw 9/4.

Wins for those three sides should produce a Yorkshire derby in the semis with Town likely to play Wednesday in a two-legged affair that will provide a severe test of emotions for both.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will be playing Premier League football next season however, the Magpies can still go up as champions after Brighton’s shock 1-0 defeat to Bristol City at the Amex last Saturday.

A win would have sealed the title for the Seagulls who remain one point clear at the top and likewise remain odds-on favourites with BetVictor to finish the season at the top of the table.

Such is the Magpies’ superior goal difference a draw at home to Barnsley, coupled with a Brighton defeat at Aston Villa, would crown them champions in what has been a monumental season for Rafa Benitez’s side.

From an odds perspective, Newcastle are 1/3 favourites when hosting the Tykes at St James’ Park while Brighton travel to the West Midlands safe in the knowledge destiny remains in their own hands.

Chris Hughton’s side are likely to have the riot act read against them after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them come out all guns blazing at Villa on Sunday; Brighton are 11/10 favourites with BetVictor, the hosts 11/4 and the draw 5/2.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com - Be Lucky.