Huddersfield host Premier League champions Chelsea on Tuesday and will be bidding to complete back-to-back league wins for the first time since the opening two games of the season.

Town were magnificent at the weekend and were eased out to 2/1 from 11/10 for the drop after the comfortable 2-0 defeat of Brighton at the John Smith's Stadium.

There were much-needed results for fellow relegation rivals elsewhere however, with West Ham producing a shock 1-0 defeat of Antonio Conte’s struggling Chelsea side, with the Hammers likewise eased to 2/1 for the drop after moving from the foot of the league table.

Question marks remain over the Hammers’ ability to stay up under new manager David Moyes and I can see plenty of juice left in their price to be playing Championship football next season.

Premier League relegation prices from BetVictor

Swansea 4/11

Crystal Palace 5/4

West Brom 11/8

West Ham 2/1

Huddersfield Town 2/1

Brighton 11/4

Newcastle 3/1

Bournemouth 5/1

25/1 Bar

Saturday’s 2-2 draw between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth did neither side any favours, but the Eagles were undoubtedly the better side over the 90 minutes and were left to rue a late missed penalty from star striker Christian Benteke.

Palace are now unbeaten in their last five Premier League games but remain 5/4 with BetVictor for the drop, although market-leaders Swansea helped their chances in no uncertain terms with a 1-0 defeat of strugglers West Brom - but still remain odds-on to exit the top flight at the end of the season.

Just eight points separate the bottom 11 sides in the league table and, whilst I expect the Terriers to survive longer than a solitary season in the top tier, it’s hard to suggest they follow up the Brighton success when hosting the champions in West Yorkshire.

Blues boss Antonio Conte was fuming with Chelsea’s performance in Saturday’s London derby at West Ham and is likely to demand a reaction in front of the BT Sport cameras this evening.

Huddersfield are 9/1 to beat Chelsea in front of a likely partisan home crowd; the visitors 5/6 favourites with BetVictor and the draw 4/1.

Town have already shown their ability to grind out results on home soil this term and, the Spurs result apart, have performed with credit against the top-six sides thus far.

A brace of 2-1 results against both Manchester clubs (one good, one bad) shows just how far the club has come since gaining promotion from the Championship in May and I expect Town to give the visitors a run for their money at the very least.

Town were 4/1 to beat Brighton the double-result market last weekend and, for those expecting the Terriers to once again fly out of the traps, they are 18/1 to be leading at both half time and full time against the champions.

With the likes of Alvaro Morata, Pedro and Eden Hazard in the final third I expect the visitors to get on the scoresheet and the Belgian winger is 3/1 with BetVictor to break the deadlock and even money to net anytime this evening.

Steve Mounie did Town fans a favour when obliging for 6/1 backers in breaking the deadlock on Saturday and is likely to be brimming with confidence after bagging his second brace of the season.

Mounie is over-priced at 12/1 with BetVictor to net the opener for a second successive game and is a ridiculous price at 33/1 to score two or more against the Blues.

With David Wagner leading the troops, and Town’s home faithful acting as a 12th man, I can see them earning a share of the spoils against a stuttering Chelsea side, and like the even money for Town to avoid defeat in West Yorkshire and BetVictor’s 8/1 for a 1-1 draw.

Clubs in the bottom half of the table should struggle tomorrow, with Swansea 14/1 underdogs when hosting Man City at the Liberty and West Brom 12/1 to cause an upset at Anfield.

Bournemouth are the same price to leave Old Trafford with all three points, whilst West Ham and Brighton are 5/1 and 12/1 to beat North London clubs Arsenal and Spurs respectively.

