Huddersfield clinched a play-off spot midweek, beating Wolves 1-0 to cement their position in the top-six places of the Championship.

Unfortunately for Terriers fans, Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat of Preston ensuring the Magpies return back to the top-flight.

Rafa Benitez’s side remain four points behind top of the table Brighton and are 6/1 with BetVictor to go up as Champions.

The Magpies should claim all three points when travelling to Cardiff Friday evening, and likewise when hosting Barnsley at St James’ Park on the final day of the season.

Nevertheless, issues off the field has seen dark clouds follow the Magpies - could a possible points deduction see Town go up by default?

Championship Promotion prices from BetVictor

Fulham 2/1

Huddersfield 5/2

Sheff Weds 11/4

Reading 9/2

Leeds 20/1

BetVictor make Huddersfield the 5/2 second favourites to go up via the play-offs, with the Cottagers 2/1 from 11/4 favourites after last the 4-1 defeat of Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium last weekend.

Fulham were ruthless in the first-half, racing into an early lead, and look difficult to stop in their quest for top-flight football.

The permutations are far too complex for a simpleton such as I, but I expect the Terriers to be paired with Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals and Fulham to face Reading in the other two-legged semi-final.

It’s not inconceivable for Fulham to finish as high as fourth, but Huddersfield should clinch third place with wins in their final two league games of the season, and are 7/4 favourites to beat Birmingham at St Andrew's on Saturday; the Blues 8/5 underdogs on home soil and the draw 23/10.

The Blues are now as short as 15/8 with BetVictor for the drop after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to rivals Aston Villa and need to end a run of 10 games without a win to preserve their Championship status for another 12 months.

The Blues have a two-point cushion over Blackburn Rovers and need points from either this weekend’s game against the Terriers or next weekend’s trip to Ashton Gate.

I can see Birmingham battling to a point on Saturday, and I like the both teams to score bet at 4/6 with BetVictor, and the 13/2 for a 1-1 correct score.

The pair played out a 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s in November when Elias Kachunga netted the opener, and he is 11/2 to once again break the deadlock and 20/1 with BetVictor to net first in a 1-1 draw.

Be Lucky