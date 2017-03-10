Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Jack Milner

Wins for Brighton and Huddersfield Town midweek increased the pressure on top of the table Newcastle, with Rafa Benitez’s side eased to 2/7 from 1/5 with BetVictor for the Title after the Magpies’ goalless draw at Reading on Tuesday.

Newcastle undoubtedly remain the team to beat in the Championship this season - as seen by the Magpies’ massive back-to-back defeats of both Brighton and Huddersfield in the span of four days - and BetVictor make Rafa Benitez’s side 1/100 favourites to bounce back to the top-flight after last year’s relegation from the Premier League.

Likewise, Brighton appear well-placed to belatedly bring Premier League football to the Amex after last year’s near-miss.

Chris Hughton’s side were unbeaten in the Championship entering the Christmas period but faltered thereafter, finishing third after 46 games and out at the play-offs after a disastrous first leg defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Seagulls Chairman Tony Bloom never panicked however, offering the manager a new contract, and was rewarded immediately with Brighton poised to achieve promotion; 1/10 with BetVictor to go up and 11/4 to do so as Champions.

Championship outright prices from BetVictor

Newcastle 2/7

Brighton 11/4

Huddersfield 14/1

100/1 Bar

It is unfortunate for the Terriers that they have performed so well in a division with two sides that are evidently a class apart, and the 1-0 defeat of Aston Villa at the John Smith's ensures Town keep tabs on the big two at the top of the table.

BetVictor are 13/10 for Town to achieve promotion to the Premier League but that price should shorten with a win at Brentford on Saturday; the Terriers 13/8 to leave Griffin Park with all three points, the Bees 9/5 and the draw 12/5.

Town beat Brentford 2-1 on the opening day of the new season, a correct score the Terriers won their opening three games of the new campaign by, and 9/1 to do so again in West London.

BetVictor are 5/1 Huddersfield beat Brentford to nil with a much more appealing 4/1 to win and both teams to score at Griffin Park.

