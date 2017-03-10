By Jack Milner
Wins for Brighton and Huddersfield Town midweek increased the pressure on top of the table Newcastle, with Rafa Benitez’s side eased to 2/7 from 1/5 with BetVictor for the Title after the Magpies’ goalless draw at Reading on Tuesday.
Newcastle undoubtedly remain the team to beat in the Championship this season - as seen by the Magpies’ massive back-to-back defeats of both Brighton and Huddersfield in the span of four days - and BetVictor make Rafa Benitez’s side 1/100 favourites to bounce back to the top-flight after last year’s relegation from the Premier League.
Likewise, Brighton appear well-placed to belatedly bring Premier League football to the Amex after last year’s near-miss.
Chris Hughton’s side were unbeaten in the Championship entering the Christmas period but faltered thereafter, finishing third after 46 games and out at the play-offs after a disastrous first leg defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.
Seagulls Chairman Tony Bloom never panicked however, offering the manager a new contract, and was rewarded immediately with Brighton poised to achieve promotion; 1/10 with BetVictor to go up and 11/4 to do so as Champions.
Championship outright prices from BetVictor
Newcastle 2/7
Brighton 11/4
Huddersfield 14/1
100/1 Bar
It is unfortunate for the Terriers that they have performed so well in a division with two sides that are evidently a class apart, and the 1-0 defeat of Aston Villa at the John Smith's ensures Town keep tabs on the big two at the top of the table.
BetVictor are 13/10 for Town to achieve promotion to the Premier League but that price should shorten with a win at Brentford on Saturday; the Terriers 13/8 to leave Griffin Park with all three points, the Bees 9/5 and the draw 12/5.
Town beat Brentford 2-1 on the opening day of the new season, a correct score the Terriers won their opening three games of the new campaign by, and 9/1 to do so again in West London.
BetVictor are 5/1 Huddersfield beat Brentford to nil with a much more appealing 4/1 to win and both teams to score at Griffin Park.
