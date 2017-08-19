Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town put down a massive marker by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park last weekend and eased to Evens from 4/7 to be relegated from the top-flight at the end of the campaign.

The same can be said about Burnley, who stunned champions Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge and were eased to 13/8 from Even money in the battle to avoid the drop

And BetVictor expect both clubs, the two ante-post favourites for relegation, to win their opening home games of the new season this weekend as well.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor

Huddersfield Town = Evens (from 4/7)

Brighton & Hove Albion = 11/10

Burnley = 13/8

Watford = 2/1

Swansea City = 9/4

Newcastle United = 5/2

Crystal Palace = 3/1

9/2 Bar

Palace’s defeat sees them cut to 3/1 from 9/2 for the drop whilst Swansea City, who sold star player Gylfi Sigurdsson for a club record transfer fee in the week, were likewise trimmed for the drop and are now 9/4 fourth favourites with BetVictor to be playing Championship football next term.

The Swans were lucky to leave Southampton with a point on Saturday, and are likely to leave empty-handed when hosting Manchester United at the Liberty this weekend. Without a top-class striker or a playmaker; the 9/4 looks a fair price.

Burnley meanwhile, host West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor on Saturday and are 6/4 with BetVictor to maintain their 100% start to the campaign; the Baggies 11/5 and the draw 85/40.

The visitors are another club to have the vultures circle, with Manchester City reportedly bidding £20m for centre-half Jonny Evans and it will be fascinating to see whether or not WBA boss Tony Pulis will buckle.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Town are likewise warm favourites at the weekend, and have already been backed into 11/8 from 13/8 favourites to beat Newcastle United at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday; the visitors 23/10 and the draw 9/4.

Playmaker Jonjo Shelvey saw red as the Magpies lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Rafa Benitez critical of the Magpies management in the aftermath.

I expect Town to continue to ride the crest of a wave and make light work of Newcastle United live in front of the Sky cameras; with the Terriers 3/1 with BetVictor to beat the visitors to nil, and likewise in the double-result market.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

All eyes will be on record signing Steve Mounié, who netted twice on debut for the club last weekend.

The forward was halved in price to be the league’s leading goalscorer this season, 50/1 from 100s with BetVictor after, after his brace against the Eagles and is fancied to add to that tally against Newcastle.

Mounié is 5/1 with BetVictor to break the deadlock, 7/4 to net anytime on his home debut, and 5/2 to score against the Magpies in a Terriers win.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com - Be Lucky.