Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Sky cameras follow Huddersfield Town again this week, with the Terriers at West Ham for this week’s edition of Monday Night Football.

After starting the season unbeaten from their opening three games, bookmakers have been keen to cut the Terriers’ odds of survival and BetVictor make David Wagner’s side to 2/5 to last longer than a season in the top-flight - whilst easing them to 7/4 from 4/7 to return to the Championship next season.

Town fans will have gladly taken seven points from the opening three games, and Terriers fans can be excused for dreaming beyond a relegation dog-fight.

BetVictor brand ambassador Michael Owen said in his most recent blog that he expected the Terriers to avoid relegation this season; predicting they can leave the capital with a share of the spoils.

Huddersfield Town top Premier League goalscorer prices from BetVictor

Steve Mounie 2/5

Laurent Depoitre 6/1

Aaron Mooy 8/1

Elias Kachunga 12/1

Tom Ince 14/1

20/1 Bar

He wrote: “Huddersfield have impressed since gaining promotion to the top-flight and are just the second promoted club to keep clean sheets in their opening trio of PL games.

"That run should come to an end on Monday however, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Terriers were to nick a point.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

With home advantage, BetVictor make West Ham the 10/11 favourites to claim all three points, Huddersfield 7/2 and the draw 13/5.

The Hammers have struggled on home soil since moving to the Olympic Stadium, and have to be opposed at a shade of odds-on.

Huddersfield are even money with BetVictor to leave the game with their unbeaten start to the season intact, and that has to be the recommendation.

Huddersfield’s Jonas Lössl is looking to become only the fourth goalkeeper in Premier League history to keep a clean sheet in each of his first four appearances in the competition, after Pepe Reina, Alex Manninger and Anders Lindegaard.

Town are 7/2 with BetVictor to keep a clean sheet at the Hammers, and 15/2 to beat them without conceding.

For those fancying something more speculative, a 1-0 Town win is 12/1, whilst a repeat of Town’s 3-0 defeat of Palace on the opening day of the season is 66/1!

Such was Town’s business in the transfer window; you have to wonder just how much the pair of Aaron Mooy and Steve Mounie are worth after sparkling starts to the season.

The pair, bought for £8m and £13m respectively, already look well at home in the Premier League and the latter is now 2/5 to be Huddersfield’s top Premier League scorer this season.

Mounie is 13/2 to break the deadlock on Monday and 85/40 with BetVictor to net anytime against the Hammers.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com

Be Lucky