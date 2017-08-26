Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town continue to ride the crest of a wave and were cut to 500/1 from 2000s with BetVictor to be crowned Premier League Champions after maintaining their 100% record in the top-flight after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat of Newcastle United.

A brilliant strike from Terriers’ playmaker Aaron Mooy sealed all three points for Town, and they have been eased out to 13/8 third-favourites for the drop alongside Paul Clement’s struggling Swans.

Relegation prices from BetVictor

Brighton 5/6 (from Evens)

Burnley 11/8

Swansea 13/8

Huddersfield 13/8 (from Evens)

Newcastle 9/4

11/4 Bar

David Wagner isn’t resting on his laurels after Town’s terrific start to the campaign, bolstering his squad with two further additions in the week and punters have latched onto the ‘feel good factor’ at the John Smith’s Stadium with Huddersfield backed into 1/2 with BetVictor to last longer than a solitary season in the Premier League.

Town host Southampton on Saturday in what should prove their toughest task to date and the Terriers are 3/1 to claim a third successive league win, and fourth in all competitions, when the Saints go marching up to West Yorkshire; the visitors 11/10 favourites with BetVictor and the draw 23/10.

The Terriers are likely to have taken plenty of heart from their midweek defeat of Rotherham in the League Cup, with a much-changed starting XI coming from behind to beat Rotherham 2-1, and it shows the strength in depth at the disposal of Town boss David Wagner.

It will be fascinating to see who, if any, keeps their place in the starting line-up, but one man assured to come straight back into the heart of midfield is Aaron Mooy.

The Aussie was cut to 12/1 from 16s to be Town’s leading PL scorer after last week’s winner and he looks sure to cause Southampton plenty of problems at the weekend.

Mooy is 14/1 to break the deadlock on Saturday and looks likewise over-priced at 5/1 with BetVictor to net anytime against the Saints and 10/1 to score in a Terriers’ win.

I can’t believe Steve Mounie is as big as 7/1 to score the opener, and will have plenty of home fans backing him at 5/2 to sore anytime against the visitors.

Huddersfield have won both PL games without conceding at the other end and are 11/2 with BetVictor to beat the Saints to nil, and a more appealing 8/1 to win and both teams to score.

Liverpool entertain Arsenal on Sunday in the weekend’s stand-out fixture, looking to build on back-to-back home wins this week including a magnificent midweek Champions League victory over Hoffenheim.

The game sees the first test for the Reds against one of the top six teams this season and it is worth remembering that Jurgen Klopp’s boys (20 points from their 10 games) had the best record in games between the top six last season with Arsenal (9) winning the fewest points; Liverpool 6/5 favourites with BetVictor, Arsenal 23/10 and the draw 13/5.

We ask customers - old and new – at BetVictor to ask our traders to #PriceItUp via social media for all Premier League games and major European competitions. One such market that has already been popular in the build up to Sunday’s game has been the 15/8 for the Reds to win, to have 4 or more corners and for there to be 2 or more yellow cards for Arsenal.

These two sides have had more shots on target than any other in the league so far this season with the Reds leading Arsenal 18-16. That stat suggests we will have goals at Anfield on Sunday and the recommendation is for Liverpool to win and both teams to score at 5/2.

