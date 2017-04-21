Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton were confirmed as Premier League-bound at the weekend, with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat of Wigan seeing the club finally achieve promotion to football’s top-flight for the first time in 34 years.

We’ve long tipped Brighton to go up as champions - advising as big as 9/4 with BetVictor two weeks ago - and they are now 1/20 favourites with a six-point gap at the top of the table and just three games left in the current campaign.

The weekend proved a massive opportunity missed for Huddersfield Town however, failing to capitalise on Newcastle’s 3-1 loss at Ipswich, when throwing away a lead to draw 1-1 with Derby.

Town led early at the iPro with Colin Quaner scoring from a set-piece, but a late equaliser from former Terrier Jacob Butterfield held Town to a point and they were subsequently eased to 9/4 from 2/1 with BetVictor to be playing Premier League football next season.

Championship Promotion prices from BetVictor

Newcastle 1/20

Huddersfield 9/4

Sheff Weds 10/3

Fulham 10/3

Reading 7/2 (from 9/2)

Leeds 5/1

Reading were the biggest movers this weekend, and are now 7/2 (from 9/2) to return to the top-flight after last weekend’s 2-1 defeat of Rotherham moved them up to third in the table.

However, they needed to come from behind to scramble home against the bottom of the league side and I would personally be very surprised to see them go up next month.

A side that look increasingly unlikely to go up is Leeds, who dropped out of the top-six for the first time this year after their shock 1-0 defeat to Wolves, and BetVictor make them 8/13 to earn a play-off spot and 5/1 to achieve promotion this season.

Leeds are 6/4 to bounce back at Burton on Saturday, with West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield able to do them a favour when hosting Fulham at the John Smith's; the Terriers 11/8 favourites with BetVictor, the Cottagers 19/10 and the draw 5/2.

On their day, the visitors are up there with Huddersfield, Newcastle and Brighton as one of the best sides in the division, and proved that in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat of Aston Villa.

The Cottagers likewise beat Newcastle by the same scoreline when travelling to St James’ Park last month and are 25/1 with BetVictor to inflict a similar fate on Huddersfield at the weekend.

I just can’t see it however, with Town’s excellent record on home soil this term likely to earn them a share of the spoils at the very least.

Huddersfield have won 15 of their 21 league games on home soil this term already, and I like BetVictor’s 10/3 for Town to win and both teams to score.

Nahki Wells is the 5/1 favourite to break the deadlock on Saturday but I much prefer the price of Izzy Brown on his return to the starting XI; 7/1 with BetVictor to score first against the Cottagers and 2/1 to score anytime on Saturday.

