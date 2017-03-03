Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Jack Milner

Brighton’s quest to bring Premier League football to the Amex took a hammer blow midweek, as Newcastle came from behind to win 2-1 and move back to the top of the Championship table and were cut to 1/2 from 4/6 favourites to go up as Champions in May.

Championship Title prices from BetVictor:

Newcastle 1/2

Brighton 7/4

Huddersfield 12/1

It would be fair to say that lady luck played her part in the Magpies success however, with Mo Diame’s deflected effort surely something for Question of Sport viewers and Ayoze Perez netting the visitors’ winner with a minute left in normal time.

Newcastle won’t have it easy at the John Smith's when facing a Huddersfield Town side that remain 5/4 with BetVictor to be playing top-flight football next season.

The Terriers can reduce the gap between them and top-of-the-table Newcastle to five points with a win on Saturday and BetVictor make them 2/1 underdogs to beat the Champions elect on home soil this weekend; Newcastle 6/4 favourites and the draw 9/4.

Brighton are sure to be cheering on the draw from afar however.

After resting the majority of their first team in the 5-1 defeat in the cup midweek, I think Town can beat Rafa Benitez’s side who looked far from convincing in their Amex success.

BetVictor make it even money for both sides to net at the John Smith's and I like both Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga in the first goalscorer market; both 6/1 to break the deadlock on their return to the starting XI.

Town have kept just the solitary clean sheet in their last six Championship games and if they are to win it will likely come despite conceding at the other end.

BetVictor make the Terriers an 11/2 chance to win and both teams to score, whilst they are double that at 11/1 to beat Newcastle 2-1.

Be lucky.