Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 defeat of Norwich City midweek keeps them firmly in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League, and BetVictor have cut the Terriers to 2/1 from 9/4 to achieve promotion to the top-flight next term.

Town are however, bigger now than they were two weeks ago due to the unblemished records of both Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United who are now shoo-ins to finish in the two automatic promotion places.

BetVictor make Newcastle the 1/3 favourites to finish top of the table in May, and the Magpies are 5/4 to leave Hillsborough with all three points at the weekend in a massive game for the Owls who need to win to beat Fulham to the likely sixth and final play-off spot.

Brighton remain a cracking bet at 5/2 for the Championship title and likely to shorten with a win at Loftus Road against Queens Park Rangers.

Town meanwhile, travel to a Nottingham Forest side that are battling at the wrong end of the table and BetVictor make the Terriers 5/4 favourites to leave the City Ground with all three points; the hosts 5/2 and the draw 12/5.

Forest are winless in their last five games and, given Town’s performance against Norwich midweek, it’s difficult to predict anything but a comfortable three points for the visitors.

I like the price of Town to win back-to-back games to nil at 11/4, whilst they are 20/1 with BetVictor to once again win by the 3-0 scoreline.

Randox Health Grand National: prices from BetVictor

Definitely Red 10/1

Vieux Lion Rouge 10/1

Blaklion 11/1

One For Arthur 11/1

More Of That 12/1

Cause Of Causes 12/1

Pleasant Company 14/1

The Last Samuri 14/1

16/1 Bar

Each Way ¼ 1-2-3-4-5-6

Saturday is a likewise massive day for jump racing fans with the Grand National at Aintree.

A maximum field of 40 will go to post to tackle racing’s biggest challenge and BetVictor are once again betting the race to 6 places for all each-way punters.

More of That was a beaten favourite in the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November but has caught the eye last time out and is now 12/1 from 14s for 2010 winners Jonjo O’Neill and JP McManus.

He could go off favourite on the day, with David Pipe’s Becher Chase victor Vieux Lion Rouge and Brian Ellison’s Grimthorpe winner Definitely Red the current 10/1 joint-favourites with us at BetVictor.

For those looking for something at bigger prices, I like the respective chances of both O’Faolain’s Boy and Drop Out Joe.

The latter has been very well backed with us at BetVictor, now 40/1 from 100s for the in-form yard of Charlie Longsdon bidding to defy an absence of almost 9 months.

O’Faolain’s Boy meanwhile is a G1 winner over fences, landing the RSA Chase at the 2014 Cheltenham Festival, and is over-priced at 33/1 with BetVictor’s Six Places concession.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com - Be Lucky.