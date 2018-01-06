Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Jack Milner

Huddersfield head to the Macron Stadium in pursuit of ending a terrible recent record in the FA Cup, with the Terriers bidding to produce a prolonged cup run to extend their tremendous start to life in the top flight.

David Wagner’s side held Manchester City to a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium last term, earning a replay against the Premier League champions-elect, advancing beyond the third round of the first time since 2013.

BetVictor make the Terriers 100/1 dark horses to be lifting silverware aloft at Wembley in May; but would Town’s cup success derail the club’s chances of survival?

Huddersfield Town selected FA Cup specials from BetVictor

Win at Bolton - 13/10

Qualify for fourth round - 4/6

FA Cup winners - 100/1

The Trotters have recovered from a disastrous start to the season and, after a remarkable string of results, are now outside the Championship's bottom three for the first time all season.

BetVictor remain top price for Bolton to go down however, now 21/20 that Wanderers will be playing League One football next season and 5/6 they survive the likely dog fight at the foot of the table.

Huddersfield meanwhile were cut to 3/1 from 4s to last a solitary season in the top tier after Monday’s 3-0 defeat at Leicester that saw the Terriers’ four-game unbeaten run came to a crushing halt at the King Power Stadium.

Terriers’ boss David Wagner has acted swiftly to bolster his side’s often-troublesome defence, with Terrence Kongolo joining the club on loan from AS Monaco until the end of the season.

As important as may prove to be in the second half of the season, both I and plenty of other Town fans will no doubt be delighted to witness the return of Michael Hefele.

The German was instrumental in Town’s climb towards the play-offs and famously netted the winner in the 2-1 defeat of Leeds at the John Smith’s; sending the home faithful into raptures last term.

Hefele missed a penalty in the Wembley shoot-out but remains a fans’ favourite and is 33/1 with BetVictor to break the deadlock at the Macron and 9/1 to find the back of the net on his return to the starting XI.

Hefele was often used as a target man in the final third last term - famously netting a brace against Rochdale in this competition - but I expect either Laurent Depoitre or Steve Mounie to once again lead the line up front.

Town have failed to score in eight of their 11 Premier League away days this term, but should have too much class in front of goal against much inferior opposition in the cup.

I expect Depoitre to replace Mounie and the Belgian is a fair price at 17/4 to net the opener, 9/5 to score anytime and 11/4 with BetVictor to net in a Terriers win across the Pennines.

For those looking for a bet in the correct score market Town are 6/1 to win by the solitary goal and 9/1 to beat Bolton 2-1 on Saturday.

